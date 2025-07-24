Swimsuit

Jena Sims Is a Polka Dot Princess on the Coast of Italy

The SI Swimsuit model devoured some delicious gelato in her latest IG post.

Ananya Panchal

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Jena Sims is making the most of her impossibly chic Italian summer. The two-time SI Swimsuit model took to Instagram this week to share her latest beachy ensemble, posing in a dreamy polka dot set from Frankies Bikinis.

She struck a pose in front of lush green shrubbery, a clear blue sky and the fairytale backdrop of a Tuscan castle. And naturally, she was mid-bite of a refreshing scoop of gelato—because when in Italy, that’s a must.

Check out the post on Sims’s Instagram here.

Jena Sims
The 36-year-old donned the bestselling Paradise Halter Bikini Top ($85), featuring a white base with black polka dots and black straps speckled with white dots. The Georgia native, who now lives in Florida, paired it with the Sandy Micro Ruffle Bikini Bottom ($100), offering a playful contrast with its black base, white dots and frilly trim in the reverse colorway. The intentionally mismatched-but-coordinated set felt flirty, youthful and right on trend—everything we want in a summer suit.

“Under the Tuscan sun ☀️🍧,” she captioned the carousel.

“Gelato time is important,” Sims’s trainer Liv Figueroa commented.

“Every time I see someone with this swimsuit on, it makes me wanna order it and this really solidifies it!! So beautiful!” One fan exclaimed. Sims promptly responded, writing, “i feel so girly in it 😍.”

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Polka dots are having a major moment this season, popping up everywhere from vacation wardrobes to red carpet looks. Sims leaned into the trend earlier this month on the catwalk for SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week runway show in Miami, Fla., where she dazzled in a red and white polka dot bikini by Lybethras. From the runway to the Riviera, she’s proving she can do it all.

The mom of one—who shares her son Crew with pro-golfer Brooks Koepka—accessorized her coastal Italian look with the Camila sunglasses ($118) by DIFF Eyewear, featuring an exaggerated cat-eye frame in an opaline grey hue for extra sun protection and fashion flair.

Jena Sims at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2025
Sims’s slim, sculpted figure and sun-kissed glow were on full display, and her long blonde locks were wet and tousled, suggesting she’d just taken a dip. And nothing pairs better with a post-swim look than a frozen sweet treat and a fabulous view.

The model has had a whirlwind few years, from winning the 2023 SI Swim Search open casting call to being named the 2024 Rookie of the Year after her shoot in Mexico. She returned to the fold in 2025 for her second consecutive feature, where she was photographed in Bermuda by Ben Watts in beachy, mermaidcore-inspired styles.

Ananya Panchal
