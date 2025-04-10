Swimsuit

Kamie Crawford Is a Glamorous Angel in Soft Yellow Backless Gown for ‘White Lotus’ Event

The model and TV host attended a screening of the highly-anticipated final episode.

Ananya Panchal

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Kamie Crawford was an absolute vision at The White Lotus season 3 finale screening in Los Angeles earlier this week, radiating elegance and confidence in a soft yellow backless gown as the viral show dropped its final episode.

The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who has traveled to St. Croix, Dominica and Belize with the magazine, turned heads in the ARABELLA butter dress from Melani the Label ($144). With its ultra-flattering double-layered fabrication, plunging front neckline and dramatic ruffled sash, the gown struck the perfect balance between bold and ethereal. The floral appliqué detail at the front, which is removable, added a sweet spring-coded, feminine touch

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by NORMAILLOT. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelet by Cartier. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The super daring, low, V-shaped back brought a sultry edge to the otherwise soft and dreamy silhouette, while the attachable skinny scarf detail gave it a playful Y2K twist. Crawford, who is known for her impeccable style and picture-perfect glam, paired the statement piece with neutral beige wedges that let the dress speak for itself. The outfit was styled by Jennifer Rodriguez, who has been behind some of Crawford’s most showstopping looks to date.

View the post here.

The beloved television host, who’s best known for helming MTV’s Are You the One? and Catfish: The TV Show, left her long honey-brown locks loose and styled into bouncy, voluminous waves, cascading down her back in full Victoria’s Secret model bombshell fashion. For glam, the 32-year-old opted for a flawless base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones and dramatic lashes—complete with her signature glossy brown pout, of course.

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“Scorpio… so mysterious 🦂” @thewhitelotus Screening + Full Moon Party✨🌕@hbo@streamonmax#visitthewhitelotus,” the former Miss Teen USA captioned the breathtaking Instagram carousel.

“Iconic,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan commented.

“She so fine ❤️❤️❤️,” hairstylist Ray Christopher added.

“My dream girl,” Taryn Delanie wrote.

“Cast Kamie in Season 4,” Ryan Kristafer begged.

“Let me borrow that dress,” Desi Perkins chimed.

“Jaw on the floor 😍,” Sarah Nicole Landry gushed.

“Ummm girl you're on fire 🔥 🔥,” fashion guru Rodriguez declared.

“Queen!!!!,” Mayra Energy exclaimed.

The Maryland native continues to prove she’s a red carpet favorite with an eye for silhouettes that feel timeless, yet right on trend. Between her empowering platform as a body positivity advocate and her consistent fashion slays, the Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host continues to wow and prove her star power.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

