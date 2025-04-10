Kamie Crawford Is a Glamorous Angel in Soft Yellow Backless Gown for ‘White Lotus’ Event
Kamie Crawford was an absolute vision at The White Lotus season 3 finale screening in Los Angeles earlier this week, radiating elegance and confidence in a soft yellow backless gown as the viral show dropped its final episode.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who has traveled to St. Croix, Dominica and Belize with the magazine, turned heads in the ARABELLA butter dress from Melani the Label ($144). With its ultra-flattering double-layered fabrication, plunging front neckline and dramatic ruffled sash, the gown struck the perfect balance between bold and ethereal. The floral appliqué detail at the front, which is removable, added a sweet spring-coded, feminine touch
The super daring, low, V-shaped back brought a sultry edge to the otherwise soft and dreamy silhouette, while the attachable skinny scarf detail gave it a playful Y2K twist. Crawford, who is known for her impeccable style and picture-perfect glam, paired the statement piece with neutral beige wedges that let the dress speak for itself. The outfit was styled by Jennifer Rodriguez, who has been behind some of Crawford’s most showstopping looks to date.
View the post here.
The beloved television host, who’s best known for helming MTV’s Are You the One? and Catfish: The TV Show, left her long honey-brown locks loose and styled into bouncy, voluminous waves, cascading down her back in full Victoria’s Secret model bombshell fashion. For glam, the 32-year-old opted for a flawless base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones and dramatic lashes—complete with her signature glossy brown pout, of course.
“Scorpio… so mysterious 🦂” @thewhitelotus Screening + Full Moon Party✨🌕@hbo@streamonmax#visitthewhitelotus,” the former Miss Teen USA captioned the breathtaking Instagram carousel.
“Iconic,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan commented.
“She so fine ❤️❤️❤️,” hairstylist Ray Christopher added.
“My dream girl,” Taryn Delanie wrote.
“Cast Kamie in Season 4,” Ryan Kristafer begged.
“Let me borrow that dress,” Desi Perkins chimed.
“Jaw on the floor 😍,” Sarah Nicole Landry gushed.
“Ummm girl you're on fire 🔥 🔥,” fashion guru Rodriguez declared.
“Queen!!!!,” Mayra Energy exclaimed.
The Maryland native continues to prove she’s a red carpet favorite with an eye for silhouettes that feel timeless, yet right on trend. Between her empowering platform as a body positivity advocate and her consistent fashion slays, the Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host continues to wow and prove her star power.