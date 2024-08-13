Kamie Crawford Pairs Her Bold Smolder With Barbiecore Mini Dress in New Mirror Selfie
Kamie Crawford is back at it again with a another stunning pic in a gorgeous summery dress. Her aesthetic of choice as of late has been Barbiecore, and we’re totally here for it. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed in Belize for her appearance in this year‘s 60th anniversary issue, has been nailing her tropical vacation outfits this summer. Now that she’s returned from her travels, she’s contemplating a hair change for fall.
The TV host snapped a mirror selfie as she donned a cute knit high-neck bright magenta mini dress from Line & Dot ($99). Her dark brown locks, curled to perfection, looked luscious and smooth with beautiful blonde highlights perfectly scattered throughout the layers. Crawford accessorized with gold bracelets, several chunky rings and dangly statement earrings. She opted for a full sultry glam moment, including bronze smoky eyeshadow, a glass skin base, feathered brows, rosy blush and her signature glossy brown lips. Crawford flaunted her hourglass figure and fierce smolder.
“I have a hair appointment today - someone please convince me to resist the urge to go back to blonde 🫢👱🏽♀️😭,” the 31-year-old captioned the duo of photos.
“The blonde is you babe!! It’s made for you! 😍,” Andrea Lewis commented.
“I mean, you might have to!!” Danielle Erves exclaimed.
“it's time for redhead kamie,” one fan suggested.
“You look STUNNING blonde but fall is almost here! Go reddish, queen ❤️,” another agreed.
“You're literally my blonde inspo for my hairdresser 😍😂,” someone else chimed.