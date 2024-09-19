Kate Upton’s Colorful Printed Two-Piece Is Ideal for Late Summer
A legend of the SI Swimsuit brand, Kate Upton first joined the family in 2011, when her photo shoots in the Philippines and a New York studio earned her Rookie of the Year honors. The following year, the 32-year-old model returned to the fold and earned the cover of the annual SI Swimsuit Issue with her impressive feature in Australia.
Over the years, Upton has been featured in seven different SI Swimsuit Issues, including the covers of the ’13, ’17 and 2024 magazines. For this year’s 60th anniversary publication, the proud mom of one took part in not one but two photo shoots—including a feature in Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai, which earned her a solo cover. Upton also posed alongside 26 other brand icons in Hollywood, Fla., for a group cover.
While her feature in Mexico resulted in some truly stunning imagery, one swimsuit in particular Upton rocked on set remains in our minds months later. Shop it below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Eres Space Printed Bikini Top, $270 and Reflexe Printed Bikini Bottoms, $270 (mytheresa.com)
This bikini features a super colorful motif, which we think is perfect for the end of summer. While many of us are switching our wardrobes over to more muted tones for the colder weather to come, enjoy the last bit of warm weather in this vibrant, geometric print. The string triangle set is adjustable for a custom fit and is guaranteed to turn heads at the beach or pool.