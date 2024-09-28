Katie Austin’s Olive Green Crinkle-Cut Two-Piece Is the Definition of Classic Swimwear
For years now, there have been a few staple swimwear brands for the SI Swimsuit Issue. Each photo shoot for the annual magazine features various styles of swimsuits, and several different brands, too.
If you did the math, you would find that the brand has thus worked with hundreds of different labels over the years. But of that group, there are a few that just keep cropping up again and again. One such label is bond-eye, the Australian swimwear brand dedicated to bold, flattering silhouettes, and is perhaps best-known for their signature elastic crinkle-cut material.
Each year, there is probably at least one model on the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue sporting a bond-eye bikini or one-piece. This year, that model was Ilona Maher. For her September digital cover photo shoot in New York, the Olympic athlete was photographed wearing the brand’s Sofie Triangle Bikini, a string variation of their typical crinkle-cut style.
In 2022, the brand had perhaps an even more prominent place within the pages of the magazine. The issue that year followed the release of model Kate Love’s collaborative collection with the brand. Released in 2021, the collection featured the brand’s signature styles, but with unique colors and silhouettes inspired by Love’s modeling career and love of travel.
When she traveled to Belize for her 10th feature in the annual magazine, Love donned several of the swimsuits from her own collaboration with Bond-Eye on set.
That same year, but in Montenegro, Katie Austin likewise wore a classic Bond-Eye swimsuit for her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Much like Love’s picks, her two-piece style from the brand was relatively simple in silhouette, featuring a flattering scoop crop top with a chic cut-out in front, to which she added a high-cut, mid-coverage brief. While not part of fellow model Love’s collab with the brand, it was stunning all the same—and just as classic.
Bond-Eye Sasha Crop, $125 and Scene Brief, $90 (bond-eye.com)
Both the Sasha Crop and the Scene Brief are classics when it comes to Bond-Eye’s swimwear offerings. This set is, according to the brand, “available year-round in black, baywatch red, optic white and khaki.” For her trip to Montenegro, Austin sported the khaki color. But we would swing for the bright red or white any day. The brand’s one-sized suits typically fit a range of body types, from XS to L.