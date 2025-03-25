Katie Austin is a Sun-Kissed Dancing Queen in a Bright Blue Bikini in the Bahamas
Katie Austin brought all the sunshine and positive vibes during her dreamy Bahamas vacation. The fitness entrepreneur, who recently celebrated her platform’s sixth birthday, shared a playful Instagram video of herself dancing barefoot on the beach with a piña colada in hand. The SI Swimsuit model, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2021 and has posed for the magazine each year since, swayed to the music with a beaming smile.
The bright midday sun and high UV rays highlighted the 31-year-old’s fresh tan and toned physique. Behind her, the crystal-clear blue ocean sparkled and the soft sand stretched for miles beneath her feet. She fully embraced the summery moment, looking carefree and glowy as ever.
In true Austin fashion, she kept things lighthearted with on-screen text that read, “this and getting tipsy off piña coladas with my husband”—a fun nod to her blissful getaway with Lane Armstrong. Her take on the viral trend, where people share their favorite simple pleasures, perfectly captured her love for embracing the little things in life. “And chicken tenders & fries = happiness,” she added in her caption, summing up the ultimate vacation meal.
The Virginia native, who now lives in Los Angeles, donned the most beautiful baby blue bikini from Divino Seas, the most perfect vibrant yet still pastel shade that brought out her new sun-kissed glow.
Ana de Bretaña / Tropical Blue - Top, $97 and Ana de Bretaña / Tropical Blue - Bottom, $62 (divinoseas.com)
The set features a flattering notch-neck top with thick straps for comfort and support, and ruched cheeky bottoms that offer adjustable coverage.
“this energy yup!!!,” Gabriella Halikas commented. “you’re so tan omggg obsessed.”
“Loving this vacay,” Jena Sims wrote.
“You’re literally the cutest Katie!!!,” one fan exclaimed.
“You’re the cutest 😍😍😍😍,” Carrie Minter agreed.
“Fun💋,” Roshumba Williams added.
“that sounds like a perfect lil combo,” Sabina Gadecky declared.
“omg so cute it’s giving summer body goals 😍😍,” Divino Seas chimed.
Austin and Armstrong tied the knot last May, in a beautiful ceremony at the Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif. They met on the dating app The League in 2020 and got engaged in 2023. The estate holds a special place in their hearts—it’s where they spent much of their early relationship and even had their second date.
The couple loved the idea of keeping everything in one place for their wedding weekend. “We really loved the idea of having an ‘on campus’ wedding, with no travel once arriving,” she explained. “We envisioned a ton of dancing, amazing lighting, good food and stunning decor, of course, but the most important thing was to create the loving and magical energy. We wanted our celebration to be filled with joy, not only from us, but everyone attending.”