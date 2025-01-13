Katie Austin’s White Floral Mesh Thong Bikini Should Be a Staple in Your Swimwear Drawer
Though it’s only January and the new year has just begun, that doesn’t mean it’s ever too soon to start adding to your swimwear vision board for 2025. Whether you’re planning a tropical vacation to beat the cold weather this winter or are simply looking ahead to warmer months, starting to browse the swimwear sections of your favorite brands is never a bad idea. Looking back to 2024, there are many items featured in the last issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that will be just as trendy this year, and when it comes to a little white bikini, you should always have at least one in your drawer.
That’s why we’d like to call attention to this ultra-feminine white floral mesh two-piece Katie Austin wore in Portugal last year. The 31-year-old internet personality, who made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2021 after being discovered through the brand’s annual open casting call and returned each year since, looked positively angelic in the gorgeous countryside. Photographed by Ben Watts, the certified fitness trainer followed the delicate cottagecore aesthetic with this suit. In the market for a white two-piece? This is your sign to purchase one right now.
Belize Bikini, $49 (andi-bagus.com)
The flirty two-piece is made with synthetic stretch fabric and features strings to tie on the top to ensure the perfect fit. The bottoms are elastic and feature a thong style, elevating the sexiness of the overall look. You can add a feminine see-through cover-up over the bikini—as Austin did with the tan-colored top from Natalia Fedner—if you need some more coverage, or just wear the swimsuit as is when the temperatures begin heating up. Either way, you’ll be sure to dazzle.
Austin, who was named co-Rookie of the Year alongside good friend Christen Harper in 2022, has been our total fitness guru in the new year. With her quick workout and stretch routine tutorials, the creator of The Katie Austin App reminds us that getting up and moving doesn’t have to disrupt our days and it feels really good to get some exercise in.
Austin, who calls Los Angeles her home, has been committing her time to volunteerism amid the devastating wildfires that have destroyed countless homes across the Southern California town. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she thanked the firefighters and first responders on the ground saving lives as well as her followers who have helped raise money to donate. “PLEASE keep praying for LA as these fires are no where near over,” she wrote.
Read about organizations providing resources for those impacted by the fires to donate here.