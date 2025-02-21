This Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa-Approved Swimwear Brand Just Dropped the Hottest New Minimalist Spring Selection
The wait is over—Heavy Manners, the beloved swimwear brand adored by Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, just launched a fresh lineup of solid-colored bikinis, making their coveted styles more versatile than ever.
Known for its signature stringy triangle designs and bold, whimsical prints spanning from neon color-blocking and flirty florals to cottagecore-inspired plaids and abstract orb patterns, the NYC-based brand is now giving minimalists a reason to fall in love with their pieces. The latest drop includes its best-selling silhouettes in classic black, ruby red, rich navy blue, earthy gray-green and a chic mustard beige.
Jenner and Lipa have long been spotted on vacation wearing multiple of the brand’s stunning swimsuits, while Bieber sported a vibrant floral set for her Rhode lip peptide campaign in spring 2023. The brand’s influence has also extended to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit universe, with Brittany Mahomes, Xandra Pohl, Nina Cash, Katie Austin, Olivia Dunne and Alix Earle all donning different Heavy Manners suits during their 2024 SI Swimsuit shoots. The label continues its reign as a must-have for stylish beachgoers looking for trendy suits that still exude major cool-girl energy.
Founded by Lisa Caprio in 2019, the NYC-based label is best known for its ultra-feminine, limited-quantity swimwear. Caprio, who both designs and models her brand’s offerings, describes her aesthetic as deeply influenced by childhood summers at the Jersey Shore and the thrill of stumbling upon vintage gems at thrift stores. Each collection is super unique, and sells out quickly, reinforcing the brand’s cult status among fashion insiders.
“As we approached our fifth year with the 2025 collection, I reflected on how much we’ve learned and how hard I’ve worked. It felt important to bring back the magic and playfulness that started it all,” Caprio tells SI Swimsuit. “I wanted to reinforce the core values of the brand—embracing a carefree spirit, not taking life too seriously, spending endless days at the beach, and feeling completely free to be yourself. We create countless prints, and we always will—but nothing can ever take away the timeless allure and effortless sexiness of a solid black bikini.”
While Heavy Manners is best known for its barely-there string bikinis, we suspect the new Reading Suit one-piece, available in Burgundy ($168), Crème Brûlée ($174) and a classic Black, will become one of the label’s most beloved designs.
“Picture this: As a summer day settles in and the sun is on its way to rest for the evening, we are not quite ready to prepare ourselves for our evening plans. We know the season is short, we want to savor the dullness of a late afternoon sun so we slip into something more comfortable and secure. We laze in the softness of the day’s end in our Reading Suit,” The Instagram caption introducing the suit reads. “For life’s leisurely moments and for the women who love to live them.”
Designed with the longest days under the sun in mind, the scoop-neck suit features the Heavy Manners signature high-cut leg, a diagonal seam for extra support, and a “cute but shy” bum, as the website describes. Double-lined and timelessly elegant, it doubles as a bodysuit—perfect for throwing on after a long day at the beach.
With the introduction of solids, even the most minimalist women can now experience the magic of the brand. For those who swear by neutrals or want a suit that feels endlessly versatile, these new shades offer the perfect blend of style and simplicity. Whether you're someone who feels most confident in understated tones, loves to mix and match, or prefers a bikini that seamlessly pairs with any cover-up, beach tote or sunhat, Heavy Manners has officially made its signature designs more wearable than ever.
Shop the full site at heavymanners.com.