Kim Kardashian Went Full Bikercore in Tiny Bikinis for Her SI Swim Debut—Shop These Looks Inspired by it
Without a doubt, Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about how to look earth-shatteringly beautiful in a bikini. She proves this not only with her many photos all over Instagram but also with her iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut photo shoot in the Dominican Republic in 2022.
In this shoot with photographer Greg Swales, she stunned in her plethora of looks, including a leather two-piece string bikini from her very own clothing brand, SKIMS. This ensemble is not only super form-fitting but also very stylish due to the fabric and overall design of the swimsuit. Black never goes out of style, and this photo shoot, which channeled bikercore aesthetic, is certainly evidence of just that.
With how popular SKIMS has become ever since Kardashian launched the brand in 2019, items from the brand fly off the website at a rapid speed. Such is the case with this particular bikini set seen above. Fortunately, however, there are a few similar options that make for perfect substitutions.
Inspired by Kardashian’s Dominican Republic shoot, here are four black two-piece bikinis that are absolute must-haves for the summer.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
SKIMS Triangle Bikini Top, $44, SKIMS Dipped Tie Bikini Bottom, $44 (skims.com)
Just because Kardashian’s black leather bikini is no longer available doesn’t mean that SKIMS isn’t one of the best destinations for everyone’s swimwear needs. The site has plenty of amazing black bikini options, including the one above that checks off all the boxes of what a classic swimsuit should have.
It’s cute, fun and fresh. Three words that describe only the best bikinis everyone needs in their closets.
Tori Halter Bikini Top - Gold Chains, $75, Tori Thong Bikini Bottoms - Gold Chains, $75 (vanitycouture.com)
A black leather bikini adorned with gold hardware on the sides? What a stellar ensemble!
This Vanity Couture two-piece implements flashiness in a way that is just subtle enough to not distract from that shiny black hue but noticeable enough to add some more dimension to the overall look. What’s more, its ruched design combined with the cutouts on the straps complements are super stylish.
Lacie Faux Patent Micro 2 Piece Bikini, $19 (fashionnova.com)
Micro bikinis are so in right now. It’s not just a must but a need to grab this shiny black two-piece from Fashion Nova. The criss-cross design at the bottom of the barely-there triangle cutout bralette is absolutely tantalizing, as is the bottom half which resembles Kardashian’s piece to a flattering degree. Tanning has never been easier with this swimsuit.
Turtle Beach Top x Black Vegan Leather, $55, Turtle Beach Bottoms x Black Vegan Leather, $49 (siestakeybikinis.com)
This sexy two-piece bikini will surely turn heads with its cheeky medium-coverage bralette and matching bottoms. The tiestrings on the sides give the ensemble a little dose of extra fashion.
All these aspects come together to form this lovely swimsuit. But, the best part of all is that this two-piece is made out of vegan leather which is the perfect option for those who still want that alluring leather look but want to remain environmentally-friendly.
Black bikinis such as the ones above make summer shopping ridiculously easy.