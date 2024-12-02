Kristin Juszczyk Thrives in Custom 49ers Gear During Sunday Night Buffalo Snowstorm Game
Over the past two seasons, we’ve come to anticipate (and thoroughly appreciate) Kristin Juszczyk’s weekly game day outfit reveals. The designer has a knack for turning team gear into chic sidelines styles. As the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, she spends most of her game days in warm (at least relatively) weather. Her typical game day styles reflect that: she crafts a lot of cropped tees and jackets, denim sets and halter tops. But, towards the end of last season, she proved that her expertise extends to cold weather gear, too.
After establishing herself as a trusted designer last season, Juszczyk fielded custom requests from the likes of Simone Biles, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift—all of whom cheer for teams in much colder parts of the country. So she had the opportunity to flex her puffer and varsity jacket-making skills among other things.
This year, she has taken those skills a step further. The 49ers just played two back-to-back games on the road. On Nov. 24, they took on (and lost to) the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. Yesterday, they fell to the Buffalo Bills in an epic snowstorm matchup. If you ask Juszcyzk, she might just blame the two losses on the outfit that she wore to both: a custom bright red 49ers snowsuit.
She originally crafted the full-body look (which featured a belted bodice, her husband’s number, and black fur-trimmed sleeves) for the 49ers game against the Packers. Little did she know that—just one week later—it would prove to be a perfect choice for Sunday Night Football in New York. She took to Highmark Stadium in the bright red number, which protected her (at least somewhat) from the cold, snowy conditions.
In a recap that she shared after the 49ers’s 35-10 loss to the Bills, Juszczyk playfully blamed the custom outfit for two straight road losses. “The snowsuits are officially cursed…,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. But, despite the outcome, she clearly still enjoyed the experience—thanks, in part, to her fitting outfit. “Win or lose we’re always having a good time! Thank you Buffalo for the amazing memories!!”
There are a handful of weeks left in the regular season, and we can say with certainty that Juszczyk isn’t finished where custom designs are concerned. Last year, she made game day looks all the way until the end. We doubt this season will be any different.