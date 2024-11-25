Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle Rock Custom 49ers Snowsuits for Latest Game Day
By now, we’ve become accustomed to Kristin Juszczyk’s masterful game day design skills. Last season, the fashion designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback broke onto the scene with her incredible handcrafted game day looks. Some of her greatest hits from the 2023 season included a Green Bay Packers vest sported by Simone Biles, a Kansas City Chiefs puffer worn by Taylor Swift and a Detroit Lions jacket worn by Taylor Lautner.
As indicated by those three items, the designer has range when it comes to her game day gear. In addition to cold-weather clothing, she has crafted a variety of warm-weather outfits (think Bermuda shorts, halter tops and cropped jackets) for her own use over the course of the last two seasons. Each week, she can be found in the stands at 49ers games in her custom gear—and outfitting her fellow WAGs, too.
This week, she used her impressive skills to create matching outfits for herself and Claire Kittle, the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle. The NFL schedule brought the team to Wisconsin for a Sunday football matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 24.
With cold temperatures forecasted for game day, Juszczyk put her skills to the test, designing and executing two matching 49ers snowsuits for herself and Kittle. Though it wasn’t her first time creating cold weather gear (we mentioned some of her other creations above), it was her first time creating full snowsuits for a football matchup.
The bright red pair of looks featured black belts, fur-capped sleeves and the names and numbers of their respective husbands—and sweet little sayings associated with the two players. Juszczyk’s sleeve read “zebra cat zebra yellow kitten,” a reference to the way her husband suggested fans could remember how to spell their last name. Kittle’s, on the other hand, simply read “the people’s tight end.”
If months of praising her designs haven’t made it clear yet, we’re big fans of the designer and her impressive work. While the 49ers couldn’t pull off the road win yesterday, we can say with certainty that—if it was a competition—Juszczyk and Kittle certainly would’ve taken home best-dressed. Their outfits were just that good.
With weeks remaining in the season, we can say with certainty that her work isn’t done, either. We can’t wait to see what designs she pulls out next.