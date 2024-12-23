Kristin Juszczyk’s Miami NFL Game Day Look Features a Unique Ab-Baring Bermuda Shorts Moment
Kristin Juszczyk just proved that game day fashion doesn’t have to be predictable. While in Miami for an NFL matchup, the entrepreneur and style maven put a chic twist on classic fan gear, delivering a look that seamlessly blended sporty and streetwear vibes. The 30-year-old flipped a traditional oversized No. 44 San Francisco 49ers jersey into a unique cropped halter top and bermuda shorts set. She displayed her toned abs in the open, ensemble, featuring bold red and white details and a zip-up belted high-neckline and low-rise bottoms bearing “JUSZCZYK” along the side, in support of her her husband and fullback, Kyle Juszczyk.
The New York native, who designed a line of pieces with sports beverage giant Gatorade, elevated the look with red strappy heels and accessorized with chunky gold hoops, layered rings, and sleek sunglasses. Her long dark brown locks, styled in a tousled yet polished updo with face-framing pieces left loose, added a futuristic touch that tied the whole look together.
Despite the 49ers’ 29–17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Kristin brought her signature energy to the moment, sharing an epic Instagram video with her 1.1 million followers. “No such thing as giving up!!” she captioned the clip, set to Roddy Ricch’s “moved to miami (feat. Lil Baby).”
“Song has been in my head all week,” Kyle commented, referencing the fitting tune.
Fans couldn’t get enough of Kristin’s daring and creative custom look.
“Yup, This is the WON gf😍,” one fan gushed.
“Hooooowwwww are you this talented!? My God!! 😍❤️💛❤️” another wrote.
“Oh this might be my favorite yet,” content creator Danielle Carolan chimed.
“The way that I would wear this out,” one person added.
“Line dropping when 👏😍,” someone else begged.
The 49ers are set to face off against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30. Whether Kristin’s team comes out on top or not, one thing’s for certain—her game day style is already in a league of its own.
The designer loves to flip traditional sports game wear into something she feels cool, confident and most importantly, comfortable in. But, she‘s candid about the fact that she isn’t formally trained in any sewing or crafting, and she‘s constantly learning by doing.
“The NFL is so timeless and memorable. I really try to make pieces that feel fresh but also unlock core memories. I spend a lot of time slicing and dicing, adding textures, and mixing fabrics. I’ll go to a team store and get inspiration or I’ll buy something and completely cut it up to create something new,” Kristin shared. “I’m still learning my craft. I’m only going to get better.”