5 Looks From This Year’s SI Swimsuit Issue on Sale for Cyber Monday
This year’s SI Swimsuit Issue was a big one: it was the publication’s 60th anniversary magazine, after all, and we went all out. In addition to plenty of beachside photo shoots and poses that took place along cobblestone streets, our legends photo shoot featured 27 brand icons, which resulted in a triptych of stunning covers.
Like many of you, we find ourselves flipping through the 2024 magazine on the regular, and today, we’re doing so for one reason in particular: Cyber Monday shopping inspiration. While we really believe any day is a great occasion to purchase a new swimsuit, you’ll find tons of styles marked down on Dec. 2 for the online shopping holiday.
Below, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite styles from the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue that are currently on sale for Cyber Monday. So, grab your credit card and get ready to “add to cart”!
Zinnia Bikini, $44.85 (andi-bagus.com)
Snag the delicate, handmade Andi Bagus set Olivia Dunne rocked on the set of her rookie photo shoot in Portugal for 35% off today. The Brazilian bottoms are super cheeky, while the traditional baby pink halter top ties around the neck.
Davine Bikini Top, $217 and Bikini Bottom, $217 (agentprovocateur.com)
While still a bit of an investment, this ultra sexy set is currently 30% off. We can’t get enough of the ring detail of this bikini, which SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton modeled in Mexico for this year’s magazine.
Maddox One-Piece, $105 (riotswim.com)
A chic black one-piece is a swimwear wardrobe staple, and this one features a medium-coverage bottom with a high-cut leg and flattering ties across the belly. Two-time brand star Lauren Chan rocked this look (which is currently 30% off) while in Mexico.
Fiji Top, $33 and Rio Bottom, $33 (jmpthelabel.com)
Kamie Crawford absolutely nailed her third SI Swimsuit photo shoot, which was captured in Belize. This gorgeous, sparkly red suit is part of JMP The Label’s Cyber Monday sale, which includes buy one, get one free on all sale items. So, grab this complete set for just $33 today!
Oasis One-Piece Swimsuit, $117 (minimaleanimale.com)
While technically part of Minimale Animale’s ongoing Black Friday sale, this stunning one-piece swimsuit is too gorgeous to pass up. It’s part of the brand’s 40% off sale, and the very same style was worn by Christen Harper in Portugal this year.