Lorena Durán’s Glamorous, Bold Patterned One-Piece From Puerto Rico Is on Sale Now
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Lorena Durán never fails to amaze. The Seville, Spain native made her debut with the brand in 2020, traveling to Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands with photographer Josie Clough. The 30-year-old has since also posed in additional exotic locations like Montenegro with James Macari, Puerto Rico and Portugal where she was most recently captured by Ben Watts for her feature in 2024 special 60th anniversary issue.
The model, who has been an ambassador or campaign star for major labels including Abercrombie, Monday Swimwear, Caudalie skincare and Jean Paul Gaultier fragrances, is best known as Victoria’s Secret’s first curve model. She has also graced the cover of Marie Claire and Yo Dona magazines.
While on location with the team and visual artist Ben Watts in Puerto Rico last year, the 30-year-old donned the most gorgeous, fun, flirty, colorful bikinis and one-pieces and showed off her hourglass figure, confidence and impeccable modeling skills. Grab this stunning suit from Verdelimon swimwear while it’s at a major discount now.
Verdelimon Swimwear Deborah One Piece, $185 originally $263 (fashionkind.com)
This stunning crisscross halter one-piece features a daring, chest-baring silhouette with a fun, elevated and classy warm-toned print. Handcrafted by female heads of households in Colombia, each Vederlimon item is sustainably made and 10% of profits are donated to Big Blue Ocean Clean Up.
The Colombian company is focused on incorporating timeless prints and patterns into high-quality, flattering and comfortable pieces without compromising on any environmental consciousness and ethics.