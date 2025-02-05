Lori Harvey Pairs Edgy Leather Ensemble With Statement Diamond Jewels
Lori Harvey is the queen of versatility when it comes to fashion. She can nail an elegant high-fashion red carpet look as well as an itty-bitty daring beachside bikini. And, her latest ensemble further proves this theory as she leans into an edgy leather moment for winter. The SI Swimsuit rookie, who posed for the 2024 issue in Mexico last year, reminded fans once again why she remains a powerhouse in the fashion world.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The entrepreneur exuded confidence in a sleek, all-black outfit that turned up the heat, showed some skin and still kept her warm. The 28-year-old, who just celebrated her birthday last month with an extravagant trip to the Maldives, donned the Samuel Jacket ($4200) and Jett Mini Skirt ($1680) from Khaite, a dynamic leather pairing that emphasized her super cool, unbothered, it-girl aesthetic. Completing the look, she slipped into YSL’s Yasmeen slingback pumps ($1190) in a rich muted green silk satin finish, adding a subtle contrast to the monochrome outfit.
The Tennessee native, who grew up in Georgia, kept the longline top mostly unbuttoned to reveal her bronzed, chiseled collarbones, chest and décolleté while still cinching at her waist, highlighting her hourglass figure. She also added sheer black tights under the skirt for some additional warmth and coziness. The jewelry was perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of the look. I mean, with diamonds that big and bright, it‘s hard for them to go unnoticed.
Harvey, who is set to star on the cover of Playboy this month, accessorized with two dangly statement cross necklaces and chunky diamond stud earrings, as well as a massive pear-shaped diamond ring on her pinky finger of one hand and thumb of the other.
For glam, makeup artist Leah Darcy Pike kept things sultry and luminous, with a flawless base, sculpted cheekbones, feathered brows and a plump glossy brown lip. Her eyes were subtly defined with a soft brown smoky effect, giving her a captivating yet understated allure. Hairstylist Ray Christopher worked his magic, styling Harvey’s dark locks into a perfectly slicked-back bun with her edges laid.
“🖤🖤🖤,” the SKN by LH and Yevrah Swim brand founder captioned the carousel shared with her 4.8 million followers on Feb. 4.
“This look 🙌,” Larsen Thompson commented.
“angel,” Karina Milan stated.
“Obsessed,” Tatianna Merritt added.
“The finest 😍,” Christine Elizabeth declared.
“i mean 🥵,” Laura Harrier wrote.
“😍😍😍😍 them diamondssss,” JT chimed.
“Diamondsssssss drippn like WADDA,” Elly Karamoh agreed.
“she just gets it right every time 😍😍😍,” one fan gushed.