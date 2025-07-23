Lori Harvey Is a Sultry Goddess in Backless Black Gown
Lori Harvey just delivered your daily dose of glamour, and more.
The model and fashion icon stunned in a sleek, backless black gown that oozed drama and sophistication. The asymmetrical number featured a high, draped cowl neckline, a thigh-high slit and a completely open low back.
Crafted from a satin-velvet blend, the slinky material hugged her sculpted figure, highlighting her toned arms and hourglass curves. The 2024 SI Swimsuit alum paired the look with strappy black wraparound stilettos and posed against a striking ivory and blue abstract art frame—though let’s be honest, she was the real masterpiece.
Harvey’s glam was as flawless as ever, courtesy of her dream team. Hairstylist Ricky Mota styled her dark locks into voluminous bombshell waves—a soft, ‘90s-inspired blowout that added movement and dimension. Diana Shin created her signature glowing, sultry makeup look: a flawless bronzed base, chiseled cheekbones, summery rosy blush, feathered brows, sleek winged eyeliner and a glossy, plump, brown lip. The combination was nothing short of mesmerizing and perfectly moody.
In the cover snap, the Tennessee-born, Georgia native struck a statuesque pose and sizzling smolder, showcasing the gown’s dramatic cut and her impeccable posing skills. In the second slide, she got up close and personal with a selfie taken fresh from the glam chair, still wearing her cozy beige robe.
The image, a screenshot with the iPhone camera grid and lighting toggle still visible, gave the carousel a casual-cool energy—inspired by bff Hailey Bieber, who loves to do the same.
The 28-year-old returned to full glam for the third slide, turning around to reveal the gown’s daring open back. In another frame, she served legs for days while sprawled on an extravagant staircase, giving fans a better look at the dress’s slit and length.
“your daily serving ✨,” she captioned the carousel, and fans were quick to eat it up.
“Always a beauty,” Ashley Everett commented.
“Well served,” Ricky Mota added.
“Every single time,” Kenneth Kyrell wrote.
“You don’t play fair… 🔥🔥🔥” Adrienne Eliza Bailon-Houghton stated.
“Stunning doll ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Carlos King chimed.
Today, the entrepreneur, who is the founder of swimwear brand Yevrah and skincare label SNK by LH, continues to prove why she’s one of the most captivating forces in fashion and modeling. From Paris Fashion Week to red carpets to vacation fits, she’s mastered the art of dynamic dressing—and every detail, from the glam to the gown, is always perfectly executed.