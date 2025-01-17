Lori Harvey’s Sultry Green String Bikini Featuring Elevated Gold Accents Is Now on Major Sale
Model and content creator Lori Harvey is always someone to watch. From her incredible fashion moments during fashion weeks and notable events like the Met Gala to her very own lines of skincare and swimwear, the 28-year-old Tennessee-born, Georgia-raised celeb is multi-talented. For the 2024 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which also served as the 60th anniversary of the brand, Harvey traveled to Mexico to make her debut, photographed by Yu Tsai. As you can imagine, the results came out flawlessly, and she even rocked her clothing brand while modeling for the magazine.
One of the many gorgeous bikinis Harvey wore in Mexico includes a flattering olive item from her line, Yevrah Swim. The shade of green complemented her skin tone wonderfully and the gold accents totally transformed the look from simple to sophisticated. With tied strings on top to ensure a perfect fit, there’s no doubt this two-piece would receive endless compliments for anyone who wore it. The best part? It’s currently on sale, making this a swimsuit you can buy on a budget.
Though each piece of the set was originally sold for $100 each, you can now scoop them up at a 70% discount.
Capri Basic Bikini Top, $30 and Capri Basic Bikini Bottom, $30 (yevrahswim.com)
Harvey founded Yevrah Swim in 2023, which also sells select bodysuits and playsuits. The brand was originally sold exclusively through Revolve until demand warranted its own website. While speaking on the process of starting her clothing line, Harvey shared that she used her own experience in the modeling industry to be as inclusive as possible.
“I absolutely felt pressure to be a certain size, especially when I first started. When you’re backstage and they’re fitting you, everything is sample size. You’re expected to be very, very tall and very, very thin,” she told StyleCaster. “I’ll be honest, I definitely was self-conscious about it when I first started, because I’m not a traditional model. When it came to developing my brands, I was like, ‘O.K., inclusivity is number one on my list.’”
Harvey, who just turned 28 on Jan. 13, spoke to SI Swimsuit while on set of her rookie photo shoot on what beauty means to her. “Beauty to me, I think starts internally—having a good spirit, [being] sweet and kind, how you treat people,” she said. For the entrepreneur, there’s no doubting she’s beautiful inside and out.