6 Breathtaking Images of Birthday Girl, SI Swim Model Lori Harvey in Mexico
Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey has made a name for herself as a true force in the fashion and beauty industries. At just 28—she celebrates her birthday today—she’s built a multifaceted empire, from starring in high-profile campaigns for Valentino and Chanel to establishing two successful brands—SKN by LH, a skincare line inspired by her own sensitivity skin journey with rosacea, and Yevrah, her resort wear label launched with Revolve in 2023. Her 2024 career milestone? Landing a coveted spot as an SI Swimsuit rookie in last year’s issue, which also marked the brand’s 60th anniversary.
The Tennessee-born, Georgina native’s shoot, set against the stunning backdrop of Mexico, saw her confidently strut her stuff in a mix of bold swimsuits, including pieces from her own Yevrah line. It was so much more than just a modeling gig. It was a dream come true; a “magical” and “surreal” experience and a full-circle moment of her reuniting with photographer Yu Tsai, with whom she worked as a child.
Having cemented herself as a sought-after fashionista, Harvey is frequently spotted at global fashion weeks and gracing red carpets with her signature chic style. But beyond the glamour, she’s thriving in her role as a businesswoman, navigating the nuances of running her own brands while using her platform to inspire and empower through fashion and beauty.
Her social media presence is a masterclass in style, where she consistently shares her flawless makeup looks and dazzling, show-stopping outfits. Fans turn to her for tips on how to elevate their everyday wardrobe or bring the drama for a special occasion.
“Lori Harvey embodies the essence of empowerment with her unwavering authenticity,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said ahead of Harvey’s debut on the decision to invite her to pose for the franchise. “A trailblazer in both fashion and beauty, she exudes confidence, proving that dedication, creativity and fearlessness are the driving force behind building an extraordinary legacy. We couldn’t be more excited to announce Lori as a rookie for the 60th anniversary issue contributing to the ongoing evolution of our brand as we continue to leave an indelible mark on the world of fashion and media. We remain unwavering in our commitment to delivering the milestone issue in May."
In honor of her special day, today, Jan. 13, we’re taking a look back at some of the most mesmerizing images from Harvey’s photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Mexico last year.