Ming Lee Simmons Was a Total Earthy Goddess in This Retro-Print Triangle Bikini
Ming Lee Simmons made her SI Swimsuit rookie debut count—serving high fashion, cultural reverence and undeniable confidence on the beaches of Jamaica. Among her standout looks was this stunning vintage-inspired set from Heavy Manners, which perfectly captured the spirit of the island and the energy Lee Simmons brought to her shoot.
The 25-year-old posed in the “Samantha Jones” Triangle Front Tie Top ($110) and matching High Cut Cheeky Bottoms ($107), both featuring an antique-style floral print in rich, earthy tones. Made in Portugal and double-lined for structure and comfort, the triangle top included adjustable cups and slim shoulder straps, while the high-cut bottoms were designed to sit on the hips for a flattering, leg-lengthening effect. The set is nearly sold out, but the entire site is full of stunning, unique, patterned bikinis for any style preference, aesthetic and season. Shop more at heavymanners.com.
The label has become a go-to for SI Swimsuit editors and celebs alike—including Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa—thanks to its bold prints, flattering fits and elevated quality.
The New York native channeled the beauty of Rastafarian culture while on location with the team—in addition to flexing her slim, sculpted figure and undeniable face card. Elements of Jamaican identity were thoughtfully woven into the styling by fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, who used statement-making pieces to celebrate the country’s vibrancy and individuality.
“The whole launch and everything felt surreal,” Simmons told SI Swimsuit. “Being able to go to Jamaica and shoot those photos and have them actually come out now and being able to see them is amazing.”
Lee Simmons, who has modeled for brands like Tiffany & Co., SKIMS and Alexander Wang, brought an effortless elegance to the look. Her pose, framed by golden light and tropical foliage, highlighted both the retro-inspired print and the high-fashion edge of the set. As both a style icon and creative visionary, she continues to redefine what it means to be a modern-day model—balancing legacy (as the daughter of Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons) with her own fresh voice.
“She was so happy for me that it made the experience that much better, having a supportive mom,” Lee Simmons shared about her mom’s reaction. “It was definitely a shock because it’s been on my bucket list for a really long time, and I don’t think it was something that I thought I could attain. I was just like, if it happens, it happens. I’m so grateful.”