Molly Sims Just Rocked a Super Classy Interpretation of the Sheer Dress Trend
As a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this week, model and entrepreneur Molly Sims absolutely nailed her trendy sheer ensemble. The SI Swimsuit legend worked with stylist Sonja Christensen for the occasion, who dressed her client in a sparkly sheer dress by New York City designer Markarian.
Sims’s dress featured a strapless black bodysuit beneath a long-sleeved, midi-length sheer black mesh overlay with plenty of sheen. The 51-year-old YSE Beauty founder accessorized with tights, black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps and plenty of jewels from Marie Mas and Nicole Rose Jewelry. She wore her locks in a slicked-back up-do, courtesy of Creighton Bowman, while makeup artist Sierra Matthews opted for sparkly eyeshadow, bronzed skin and a glossy peach lip.
Following her appearance on the talk show, Sims shared a carousel of Instagram photos featuring her stunning outfit and pics posing alongside fellow guest Lisa Barlow. Plenty of Sims’s 994,000 followers chimed into the comments section with praise over her look and the segment.
“Gorgeous!! Flawless!! Classy as can be!!! ❤️,” one person wrote.
“I really appreciated you last night on WWHL,” another fan added. “You take your time to respond and carry yourself with a lot of respect for grace and respect.”
“Love this outfit 😍,” someone else gushed.
“Sheer perfection🙌,” an additional user quipped.
Other celebrities to rock the sheer dress trend lately include Halle Berry, 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Sharina Gutierrez and plenty of other brand models at the magazine’s 60th anniversary VIP release party in Florida this summer.