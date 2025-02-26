Nicole Williams English Is a Vision in Curve-Hugging, Leopard Print Dress for ‘TIME’ Women of the Year Gala
Nicole Williams English loves animal print and that‘s no secret! The SI Swimsuit icon, who made her debut in 2023 and earned the coveted Rookie of the Year title following her ethereal photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Dominica while she was 7 months pregnant, attended the 2025 TIME Women of the Year Gala last night.
The Canadian model, who posed in Mexico for her sophomore feature and traveled to Jamaica this year for her appearance in this May’s magazine, donned the most stunning skin-tight Ronny Kobo long-sleeve leopard print mesh dress ($448) with flattering ruched details and a mock neck.
She accessorized with statement gold jewelry, including swirly-textured earrings and chunky hoops in a higher piercing, as well as dazzling diamond rings on both hands and a gold structured purse.
The mom of one, who shares her baby girl India Moon with husband and retired NFL player Larry English, flaunted her slim, sculpted figure, toned arms and tiny waist as she posed in the see-through number with a light opaque bodysuit panel. She and the athlete famously announced the news of their pregnancy in 2022 on the runway while at SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week Show. The following year, Williams English walked with her daughter on her hip for the cutest, full-circle mommy-and-me moment.
Today, she uses her platform to uplift and empower women, encouraging them to embrace confidence and ambition while also showcasing her impeccable sense of street style. The Nia Lynn swimwear brand founder is also an inspiration to other moms to show it’s never too late to chase your dreams or pursue new passions.
The TIME Women of the Year Gala is an annual celebration honoring trailblazing women from around the world who are driving change and championing equality. This year’s event, held at The West Hollywood EDITION in Los Angeles, brought together activists, athletes and entertainers to recognize resilience and courage in the fight for justice.
The 2025 list honors 13 trailblazing women across various industries, including reproductive rights advocate Amanda Zurawski, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Gambian women's rights activist Fatou Baldeh, activist and author Raquel Willis, conservationist Purnima Devi Barman, musician Laufey, actor Anna Sawai, breast cancer awareness advocate and actor Olivia Munn, Bobbie co-founder and CEO Laura Modi and Gisèle Pelicot, a courageous voice for survivors of sexual violence.
This year’s Women of the Year issue features three different global covers: actor and producer Nicole Kidman, WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, with in-depth interviews exploring their influence and achievements.