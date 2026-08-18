Nicole Williams English Puts Playful Twist on Staple Outerwear Piece With Latest Look

When it comes to taking a simple clothing item and making it seriously chic, Nicole Williams English is unmatched. Whether she’s posing for the cover of SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue or walking the runway in Miami, the four-time brand star is always a standout when it comes to her personal style.

And the model proved this once again on Monday, Aug. 17, when she shared a new photo set on Instagram, showing her 2.2 million followers her take on a classic outerwear-inspired look. To check out Williams English’s post on Instagram, click here.

Nicole Williams English | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

In the cover snapshot of the eight-photo carousel, Williams English posed wearing the Short Bubble Hem Trench ($435) by Helsa: a long-sleeved, khaki-colored mini dress with a bubble hem that channeled the vibes of a traditional trench coat. She elevated the sleek style with plenty of playful accessories, including gold tassel earrings, stacked necklaces and a pair of pointed-toe, mustard slingback pumps.

Her makeup was also next level, featuring a summery selection of bronze tones and a seriously smoky eye, while her long, dark hair was slicked back into a tight ponytail. Overall, the look was a trendy take on a timeless piece, with the same edge often seen in Williams English’s signature style. Alongside the striking snapshots, the model also teased a forthcoming project in the caption, writing, “Can’t wait to show you guys what I’ve been up to 🇨🇦 This one was special.”

Nicole Williams English | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

And one quick peek at the comment section on Instagram revealed that we weren’t the only ones obsessing over Williams English’s latest look! Many of the model’s followers, famous friends and fellow SI Swimsuit stars also gave her outfit and glam their style seal of approval.

“This makeup!!” 2025 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Jena Sims proclaimed.

“Love the makeup,” another commenter added, “You always look stunning!”

“Wow wow,” Khloé Kardashian penned, to which Williams English responded, “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

As noted above, Williams English has certainly had a fashion-forward year. Back in May, she graced the front page of the annual SI Swimsuit issue for the first time with a breathtaking shoot in Montauk, N.Y. Then, a few weeks later, the model reunited with the magazine in Miami during Swim Week, where she walked the catwalk at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, which is currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

And that won’t be the last time fans see Williams English on Hulu and Disney+ in 2026! In case you missed it, the model is also set to star alongside the aforementioned Kardashian on the forthcoming reality series The Girls. As reported by Deadline, the show—which follows their longtime, close-knit friend group—is set to drop all six episodes of Season 1 on the platforms starting Friday, Aug. 21, and you better believe we’ll be tuning in to see all the sensational style.

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