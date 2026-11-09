Olivia Dunne’s Game-Day Look at LSU Is Bringing Us Back to Her SI Swimsuit Shoot in Bermuda

Model, content creator and actor Olivia Dunne returned to her alma mater, LSU, this weekend for the football team’s matchup against Alabama. And while the Tigers lost to the Crimson tide on Saturday, Nov. 7, by a final score of 31-13, Dunne came out a winner all around.

In addition to participating in a pregame walk down Victory Hill to Tiger Stadium alongside fellow athletes and graduates like Angel Reese, Shaquille O'Neal and boyfriend Paul Skenes, the retired gymnast created plenty of content for fans along the way. For example, in a TikTok, the 24-year-old Baywatch star teamed up with Reese for a look at their fierce game-day outfits.

For the occasion, Dunne wore an incredibly on-theme look, which consisted of a sheer tiger-print long-sleeved top with a black bra peeking through underneath. She paired the top with chocolate brown leather pants, strappy heels and a clear stadium bag adorned with an oversized yellow bow. The four-time SI Swimsuit model wore her signature blonde locks in a slicked-back ponytail.

And while her ensemble was perfect for game day, we also couldn’t help but be reminded of the LSU graduate’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in Bermuda, which ended up earning Dunne the cover of that year’s magazine. Several of her looks while on location that year incorporated animal print—and in particular, a tiger motif.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For several shots, Dunne posed for photographer Ben Watts in a stylish look by Tropic of C, including a string top and bottom set paired with a matching swim shrug. Throughout the remainder of the photographs that the model was captured in on set, Dunne also sported, among other suits, a rainbow zebra print one-piece by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID, a cheetah Tropic of C set and a super cool Reina Olga two-piece that featured a mixed animal pattern.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Following her shoot in Bermuda, Dunne couldn’t help but gush about her time on location in Bermuda. “It was the most beautiful place I have ever been,” she stated. “The whole experience was extraordinary. I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it’s the quickest trip, [the SI Swimsuit team] feel[s] like family, truly. I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done.”

Prior to her SI Swimsuit cover shoot, Dunne made her debut with the magazine as an athlete back in 2023 in Puerto Rico. For her rookie feature the following year, the New Jersey native traveled to Portugal. Dunne’s most recent brand photo shoot took place in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she was photographed by James Macari for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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