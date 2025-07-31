Olivia Dunne’s Mini Shorts Just Made This Trending Pattern Even Hotter
In case you’ve missed it, gingham and polka dots are having an unspoken battle this summer to see which pattern will win out as the trendiest of 2025—and Olivia Dunne just added another point for Team Gingham!
The 22-year-old retired gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model—having been chosen as one of four models to grace the front page of this year’s issue alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan—posted a new TikTok sporting an adorable pair of mini shorts in the popular pattern.
And honestly? Dorothy Gale can stay in Kansas; Dunne’s officially got blue gingham covered.
You can watch Dunne’s TikTok here.
In the short seven-second clip captioned, “nj I’ve missed u <3,” the athlete lip-synced along to the popular “Somebody” sound currently making the rounds on the app.
Wearing a white long-sleeve zip-up top over a black cropped tank, Dunne looked equal parts cozy and cool for the video. Still, the most stylish piece of her outfit was easily the trendy low-rise micro shorts in a bright blue gingham pattern, which she opted to fold over at the waist for an even lower rise.
Her straight blonde hair was left down and parted casually to the side. She opted for an everyday glam look when it came to her makeup, centering glowy skin, peachy cheeks and strong eyebrows. The overall vibe of the clip was, “I’m chilling at home, yet I’m still incredibly stylish and on-trend—are you jealous?” To which we answer with a resounding “Yes.”
And we weren’t the only ones admiring her latest look, with plenty of her 8 million TikTok followers happy to hop in her comment section to share a little love:
“Can’t get more perfect girl,” one follower wrote.
“I occasionally forget how insanely hot she is,” another joked.
“Breathtakingly beautiful 🥰❤️❤️🥰 nj represent 🥰,” another fan exclaimed.
But gingham isn’t the only 2025 trend Dunne has rocked over the last couple of months. As mentioned above, polka dots have also been taking over our timelines as a pattern to watch this season, and the three-time SI Swimsuit model also donned a swimsuit featuring that pattern when she walked during the 2025 Runway Show at Swim Week in Miami, Fla. It’s honestly a difficult monokini to forget...considering it’s the one she wore when she did a split at the end of the catwalk!
And Dunne recently opened up about that viral moment while sitting down to chat with WWE’s Stephanie McMahon on her podcast What’s Your Story?, telling the host, “I decided [to do it] right after the rehearsal, I remember I was talking with my sister—I was consulting with only people I knew would agree with me—and I was like, ‘Should I do a split?‘ and they were like, ‘Yeah, just go for it!’”