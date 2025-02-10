Olivia Dunne Stuns in Red Cowl Neck Halter Top Alongside Paul Skenes at the Super Bowl
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes prove their relationship is as strong as ever, taking their most recent date night to Super Bowl LIX this past Sunday.
The pair of athletes looked great for their night out, with Skenes donning a casual black bomber jacket, black pants and a white T-shirt and Dunne opting for a bright scarlet red cowl neck halter camisole and medium wash denim jeans. Both went with white sneakers for their shoe game, creating a very polished look.
Dunne’s outfit seemed to signal her support for the Kansas City Chiefs while Skenes’s was more neutral. However, no matter if they were rooting for the same team or opposing, they were in total agreement that their bond was rock solid as they walked down the hallway side-by-side. The game, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles win 40-22, was attended by a long list of celebrities also including Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway and more.
Dunne—who impressed the world with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and her subsequent shoot in 2024 in Portugal—has been with her Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher boyfriend since 2023 after meeting at LSU. The gymnast explained that she kept taking notice of the 6’6 baseball player who just so happened to be the friend of her college roommate’s boyfriend.
“I would kind of see him around and be like who is this tall guy — this tall mysterious man,” Dunne recalled on the Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae podcast 2024. “There he is. He’s cute. He didn’t even have a mustache yet.”
Making her intentions known, Dunne took the initiative to follow Skenes on social media which later led to an ice cream first date.
From a first date came a lovely relationship in which the two support each other at every turn, including games, competitions and award ceremonies. And when they’re not loudly cheering for each other at their respective sports, they’re exploring the world together while also professing how “hooked” they are for one another.
“We’re just very opposite and I feel like it really works,” Dunne said of her relationship with Skenes, also calling their dynamic “like we’re like yin and yang.”
A Super Bowl date night is the perfect start to their 2025 which will, hopefully, be filled with even more outings together.