Olivia Ponton Brings Pop Star Energy to Dominica in Bejeweled Blue Two-Piece
Two-time SI Swimsuit star Olivia Ponton was a total pro during her photo shoot with Amanda Pratt last year. The social media sensation first made waves with her 2022 rookie feature in Montenegro, where she flaunted colorful and chic swimwear against the country’s rugged terrain and dreamy beaches. She returned to the fold one year later, traveling to Dominica and serving major pop star energy against against the lush, tropical ethereal backdrop of the Caribbean island country.
Ponton brought all the glitz and glam to the shores of Dominica, exuding radiant confidence in a series of girly, bedazzled looks, including this stunning vibrant blue suit from Angelys Balek.
Angelys Balek String Sequin Bikini, $295 (angelysbalekshop.com)
While on location, Ponton showed off her super sculpted figure, toned abs and sun-kissed glow in this gorgeous bikini. The set features a classic triangle-style top and comfortable cheeky hipster bottoms. Both pieces are adorned with silver crystals that catch the light perfectly. The suit is intricate, shimmery and eye-catching, giving it a super high-fashion and luxurious feel, as well as a flirty and playful energy. Shop more at angelysbalekshop.com.
“Through being a part of Sports Illustrated, I have been able to shoot with amazing photographers, travel to really cool places, and be a part of a really special community of women. I first started working with them when I was 18-years-old through TikTok, so I feel extremely honored that I was the first woman who they tapped into from that world,” the Florida native has said of her work with the brand. “At that young of age, it gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career. Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated family.”
Today, Ponton is a popular content creator. Having racked up a fan base of more than 100 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, she’s gained success as a result of her candid, relatable posts, chatty “get ready with me” videos and inside look into the world of modeling. Ponton, who identifies as pansexual, has become an inspiration for the young LGBTQ+ community. She has stated that helping others is the most rewarding part about having such a large online platform.