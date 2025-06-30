Olivia Ponton Brings Sophisticated Swimsuit Style to the Hamptons in Black One-Piece
Olivia Ponton is having an incredible summer so far, whether she’s staying put in her home city of Manhattan, N.Y., or traveling to another country. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the magazine in 2022 with a flawless shoot in Montenegro, continues to take fans on all of her adventures as she vlogs on YouTube and shares behind the scenes looks at her day-to-day life on TikTok and Instagram.
This past weekend, Ponton enjoyed the sunny weather with a trip to the Montauk Yacht Club in the Hamptons, staying semi-local but also getting out of the hustle and bustle of the city. She shared numerous looks from her visit on Instagram, including a feminine, classic black one-piece we can’t get enough of.
See Ponton’s post here.
Featuring a plunging neckline and a tie at the front with silver hardware, Ponton channeled sophisticated vibes while out by the water. She accessorized with black sunglasses, large silver hoop earrings, silver bangle bracelets and a simple silver necklace. Love this suit as much as we do? You can buy the Michael Kors Stretch Nylon Swimsuit ($126) here.
In another shot in her Instagram carousel, Ponton kept warm with a black and white polka dot cover-up, the Studded Chiffon Caftan ($162) from Michael Kors.
“on dnd with @michaelkors,” she captioned the set of photos shared with her 2.9 million followers. Unsurprisingly, her fans and friends are loving this waterside ‘fit, too.
“STUNNNERRRR,” fellow two-time SI Swimsuit model XANDRA commented.
“Chic chic chic,” clothing brand Solara added.
“Wowowow!!! 😍😍😍,” Kirstin MacGowan wrote.
Ponton, who recently documented completing her New York City bucket list, was spotted on Sunday back in the city for the Pride March, with fans sharing videos of her riding on a MAC float and waving at people in the street. The 23-year-old has opened up about identifying as pansexual and has attended the annual event in past years, with fans even asking if she would be returning this year.
Meanwhile, the model has sparked romance rumors with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, first being linked back in December 2024. The pair was most recently seen out for a late-night date night in New York earlier this month, all but proving they’re still an item. While they’ve declined to comment on their rumored romance, fans can’t help but become convinced they’re together.
Ponton made her return to SI Swimsuit in 2023, posing for Amanda Pratt in Dominica.