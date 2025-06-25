Celebrate Pride Month 2025 With These LGBTQIA+ SI Swimsuit Models
Recognizing members of the LGBTQIA+ community is paramount—during Pride Month, but also all year—honoring those who live as their authentic selves.
SI Swimsuit has had the privilege of working with several incredible individuals over the years whose lives will stand as a shining example of this authenticity for generations to come, and we remain in awe of who they are and what they stand for.
Leyna Bloom
Being the first transgender woman to grace the cover of the magazine doesn’t come without fervent passion. Bloom is dedicated to working to see transgender people in powerful places. Be it on the cover of SI Swimsuit or the Victoria’s Secret runway, she’s set her sights on dreams she wants to see come true—and fortunately, her dreams have already taken root in reality.
“I want to change the narrative and put people that look like me and come from my community in positions of power,” Bloom voiced. “This is not just another girl out there in a bra or swimsuit. This is a woman having a purpose, one who can sit and communicate and also understand the duality of femininity and masculinity and how we can communicate that into the future.”
As for what she thought of the reaction to her cover, she noted the response was a pleasant surprise, as many had been waiting for someone like Bloom to arrive.
“They felt that someone like them was being seen. They saw what I was speaking about and were like, ‘That’s me, too! Thank you for speaking up.’ I think a lot of people know that the road is changing. It can be scary sometimes, but that’s really what challenges us as humans to evolve,” Bloom said.
Lauren Chan
Little did Chan know when she first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2023 what history would have in store for her when she graced the cover in 2025. Still, this didn’t come as a surprise for those who knew the model well, as Chan has always been a champion for identities that are underrepresented. She evokes change by carving a space not just for herself but for others.
“I’m the first out lesbian on the cover—with her own cover—and how much that means to me makes that surprise feel so overwhelming,” Chan celebrated. “My whole career has been based on representation and inclusion, first for folks of size with my time as a plus-size model and fashion editor and plus-size brand founder. Then once I started my journey with Swimsuit, it has become a lot about LGBTQ folks and the AAPI community, because I believe I'm also the first Chinese person on the cover of Swimsuit.”
She went on, adding, “So although my career has taken different forms, the same North Star has been followed, and that is to represent people like me who have felt marginalized and left out to have them feel not just included but celebrated.”
Megan Fox
“I have no question in my mind about being bisexual,” Fox said in an interview with Esquire in 2009. “I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl.”
When Fox spoke these words years ago, she empowered other individuals like her to accept themselves for who they are as well as who they love.
She brought more awareness to bisexuality and the fact that there’s nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to how someone was born. Fox confirmed her bisexuality during one of the greatest heights of her career, highlighting that she will never shy away from the opportunity to use her platform to honor her community.
Kim Petras
Another pace setter, Petras has made waves in the music industry, not just for her catchy tunes but also because she is the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy Award. This accomplishment is revolutionary, for it would go on to embolden other talented artists.
Even so, Petras knows that being transgender isn’t all she is, hence why she stands as the ideal role model for those in the LGBTQIA+ community who might think they can’t wear multiple hats and stay true themselves simultaneously. Petras’s life is proof that this couldn’t be any further from the truth.
“I feel so happy when I hear from trans people in general that they’re inspired by me,” Petras expressed. “I think what you do is the most important thing. Not what your gender is and all of that. And I always try to remember that everything I do is definitely not about being transgender. It’s a part of me, but there are so many other parts of me, and I think that’s really important for me to show to people.”
Olivia Ponton
At one point, Ponton—who identifies as pansexual—believed she couldn’t be hyper-feminine and also be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. This was a misconception she thought she had to adhere to, but once she began to march to the beat of her own drum and accept that only she can define what her sexuality means to her, that’s when she started to spread her wings and fly.
“It means a lot to me because I feel like, honestly, I am very hyper-femme presented, and I think for the younger girls that are seven to 15, they’re kind of going through the same thing right now that I was going through. But I didn’t necessarily have anyone to talk to about it,” Ponton replied when asked what being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community meant to her. “I was feeling these feelings towards women, but I didn’t get it.”
Continuing, she stated, “I think it means a lot that now the girls who are that age and that are going through that can look up to me and be like ‘Okay, yes. I resonate with her.’”
Valentina Sampaio
Sampaio became the first transgender model in SI Swimsuit, setting a path for others to come after her.
“I try to not see myself or push myself like a role model, but I know that what I am doing is—I can inspire and send a message to the world and to people that feel like me,” Sampaio shared with the SI Swimsuit team. “I’m feeling like a woman. I know that I am a woman. I look in the mirror and I feel feminine. I feel sensitive, and I feel strong. It’s a mixing of everything. I think that I have to do this. That I have to use my voice to continue to push boundaries for my community.”
By pushing boundaries and rejecting stagnancy, the lives of these remarkable SI Swimsuit models will transcend generations for the simple fact that they lead lives where their strength empowered them to be true to themselves. It’s because of these individuals (and many more!) that this world is a better place for those who belong to the LGBTQIA+ community.
Happy Pride Month!