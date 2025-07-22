Paige Spiranac Sports Figure-Hugging Striped Dress in This Popular Summer Fabric
Paige Spiranac is back on our feeds looking gorgeous on the greens, as always.
The SI Swimsuit Legend—having first joined the brand for an amazing Aruba photo shoot in 2018 before being honored with “Legend”-level status in 2024—has had a big week so far, and it’s only Tuesday!
Late last week, the former professional golfer debuted her latest YouTube series, where she promises to help golfers perfect their swing. Then on Monday, she joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2 to walk the red carpet at the New York premiere. And she just proved there’s truly no rest when you’re the best, as she also joined the Grass League to announce their upcoming 2025 Summer Grind event.
You can check out Grass League’s Instagram post here!
In the video clip posted on Grass League’s official Instagram account, Spiranac sported an adorable red and blue striped tube top-style dress in one of this summer’s most popular fabrics: knit. The piece was expertly fitted to her form, with the athlete layering a comfy-looking white zip-up athletic-style jacket over top.
She accessorized the simple but spectacular look with a set of small gold hoop earrings. Her signature long blonde hair was left natural in a half-up, half-down style pulled back off her lovely face, which was made up in a sultry summertime glam consisting of glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks and striking cat-eye eyeliner.
“Hello everyone, it’s Paige, and I have some very good news for you,” the SI Swimsuit model said to open the Instagram clip. “The next Grass League event is the Summer Grind, which is Labor Day weekend, August 30 and 31, out here at the beautiful Goat Hill Park. You need to stop by to see some amazing golf, high-stakes competition and an amazing fan experience.”
Spiranac went on to note that tickets for the event are already available and on sale now. You learn more about the upcoming event here!
“So excited!! 🔥,” fellow golf influencer Mariah Swigart wrote in the comments.
“🙌,” Goat Hill Park’s official Instagram account simply said.
“Looking absolutely stunning as always,” another fan added.
As briefly mentioned above, this exciting announcement follows a hectic few days for the influencer, with Spiranac most recently joining the cast of the highly anticipated Adam Sandler sequel Happy Gilmore 2 for the film’s star-studded New York premiere.
The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning this Friday, July 25, and will feature Spiranac as one of many fun cameos from the golf world.