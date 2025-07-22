Paige Spiranac Sports Figure-Hugging Striped Dress in This Popular Summer Fabric

Paige Spiranac has joined the @GrassLeague front office and is getting you ready for their next tournament, The Summer Grind at Goat Hill Park. ⛳️☀️



Watch 11 franchises square off in High Stakes Par 3 Golf with live music, food trucks, and more on August 30-31 in Oceanside, CA. pic.twitter.com/FbdbakVlhS