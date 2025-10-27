Paige Spiranac Playfully Pokes Fun at Golf Course Dress Codes While Teeing Off
Paige Sprinanac has never been one to stick to the status quo. The golfer, who pivoted into content creation following a professional career on the green, doesn’t shy away from her non-traditional on-course apparel, which often includes spandex mini skirts, sultry tennis dresses and an array of multicolored leggings.
Therefore, when she debuted her latest Instagram reel yesterday, Oct. 26, regarding golf courses with dress codes, we knew the two-time SI Swimsuit model would have something to say on the matter.
In the video, Spiranac—who graced the fold in 2018 and 2024 from Aruba and Hollywood, Fla., respectively—showed off her powerful swing in a cropped ivory long sleeve top and gray mini skirt. As she powered the ball, the reel read, “We have a dress code here.” Then the clip jumped to a briefly disgusted face, quickly masked by a smile, which she captioned, “Me.”
Spiranac has elaborated on the mindset behind her on-course style on a number of occasions. In an X post from June, the golfer quipped, “I play better when I wear less clothes,” and tested the “working theory” with a buttoned-up polo and long black shorts. On her results, “I played like 💩 today,” she continued, coupled with a snap of her apparel.
Previously, Spiranac revealed that the philosophy arose through her own introduction to the sport. In an interview with SI, she disclosed,“We were struggling a little bit financially [when she started playing golf], and so I didn’t have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe.” The model further elaborated, “I wore what was in my closet, which was workout clothes, and that’s just how I learned to play the game.”
Sprianac also acknowledged that the experience isn’t exclusive to her. In fact, it can often mirror other hopefuls looking to step into the sport, but can’t swing the cost of brand-new apparel to bring to the green. Her style has never wavered, and it doesn’t seem like it will anytime soon.
“A lot of people don’t have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf wardrobe. You know, you have to get specific shoes and slacks and the right polos and sometimes you don’t have that,” Spiranac continued. “And so, to be able to find something in your closet and then go out to a public golf course, I think that is more than acceptable.”