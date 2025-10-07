Penny Lane Gave a Classic Black One-Piece a Runway-Ready Edge in Switzerland
Penny Lane knows how to make a statement without saying a word—and during her 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Switzerland, the model did just that in the Cass One Piece by Myra Swim.
The sleek black suit, priced at $230, blended minimalist glam with sporty structure. Its cap sleeves and high-cut thong silhouette gave off serious supermodel energy, while the scoop neckline added a sultry edge. Equal parts elevated and effortless, the design proved that sometimes less really is more.
Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, where snow-dusted rooftops met modern architecture. The suit’s simplicity contrasted beautifully with the dynamic setting, making the look feel cinematic yet wearable.
Sleek, sculpted and strong
Lane’s sculpted figure and signature confidence were on full display as she posed in the suit, which hugged her curves in all the right places. It also just as easily transitions into a cute black going-out bodysuit when tucked into baggy jeans and layered with gold jewelry.
It was a look that could have walked right off a Milan runway—but it was Lane’s power and poise that made it so powerful. The Pleasure Padel Club founder posed in a steamy hot tub overlooking the city and the snaps were beyond breathtaking.
A full-circle fashion moment
Though the suit itself was a lesson in understated elegance, the look carried deeper meaning. Lane’s SI Swimsuit journey began in 2023 when she co-won the Swim Search open casting call. Her rookie debut in 2024, shot in Portugal, cemented her as a rising star with both personal depth and fashion range.
By her second year, she had clearly found her groove. “I just wrapped my second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot,” she gushed while on location. “Mine feels absolutely amazing. It feels lovely because it feels like I’m coming back to a family, and I’m getting to work with other lovelies as well, and I’m just so excited to be here, and it feels absolutely incredible. I’m pinching myself, and I’m so excited to see the pictures and everyone else.”
Why this suit stands out
Equal parts sporty and sexy, timeless and editorial, the one-piece captured the exact energy Lane brings to every project: thoughtful, confident and always a little unexpected.
The England native has made a name for herself in the fashion world by blending cool-girl style with conscious living. This look, styled simply and worn with complete ease, encapsulated that ethos perfectly.
You can shop the Cass One Piece on myraswim.com now, but fair warning: slipping it on might make you feel like Penny Lane herself.