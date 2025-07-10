Penny Lane Was So Quiet Luxury-Coded in This Sculptural Gray One-Piece in Switzerland
Penny Lane is redefining elevated swimwear, one timeless silhouette at a time. We’re still thinking about the holistic health coach’s looks from her 2025 SI Swimsuit feature with Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
The 30-year-old posed for the franchise for a second year amid the beautiful city landscapes of Zurich, and one stunning swimsuit is living in our minds rent-free. The sculptural, neutral Rick Owens number is trendy enough for a girl’s trip and conservative enough for a family reunion by the beach.
Lane wore the Hollywood Prong Bather Swimsuit ($232, originally $580) in the shade “Dust”—a cool-toned gray that shimmered subtly against the metropolitan backdrop. The stretch jersey design, crafted from recycled ECONYL® nylon, featured gathered ruching throughout, a central seam down the back and a dramatic plunging neckline. Raw edges and boning added structure, while the cross-front halter straps tied behind the neck to complete the piece’s distinctive architectural feel.
Paired with minimal accessories and her signature fresh-faced glam, the England native let the suit do all the talking. It was quiet luxury in swim form—exactly how Lane describes her personal style. The model has previously said she gravitates toward pieces that feel sexy but elevated, classic and timeless. This one-piece, with its rich construction and clean lines, checks every box.
The look dazzled against Zurich’s striking blend of old-world charm and contemporary flair. As with the rest of her editorial shoot, the styling team aimed to merge the softness of the surrounding alpine landscape with the gritty edge of the city.
“I just wrapped my second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot,” she gushed while on location. “Mine feels absolutely amazing. It feels lovely because it feels like I’m coming back to a family, and I’m getting to work with other lovelies as well, and I’m just so excited to be here, and it feels absolutely incredible. I’m pinching myself, and I’m so excited to see the pictures and everyone else.”
Now in her second year with the magazine, the Swim Search open casting call alum and 2023 co-winner, who posed for Ben Watts in Portugal last year, is embracing the experience with full gratitude and growth.
“It feels so synergistic and amazing,” Lane said on the red carpet at the 2025 issue launch party in May. “I feel so grateful, and to be back here too, it feels more comfortable for me, and I feel like I kind of know what to expect… seeing all the girls again and celebrating—it’s just like coming back to a family. It’s so, so beautiful.”