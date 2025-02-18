Penny Lane Is Stunning in Sultry, Alluring Curve-Hugging Black Dress Bed Snaps
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Penny Lane looks luscious in her latest Instagram drop, making any fan who follows her lucky to have the opportunity to set their eyes on her new fashion statement.
For the post, Lane dons a little black dress from Mirror Palais that is simple yet super sultry, hugging her enviable figure in all the best ways. The sleeveless piece allows for her to flaunt her toned arms while the low plunge in the front allows for her necklace with the letter “P” to be at the front and center, bling that’s nearly impossible to ignore. Small hoop earrings are always a great style choice, as she proved.
Last but clearly not least is Lane’s immaculate hair that falls effortlessly across her shoulders and down her back. Her voluminous locks serve up major style points, truly showing that, sometimes, the best fashion moments include an assembly of simple—but always reliable—choices. “My favorite little black dress #shotonfilm,” she captioned the series of photos shared with her 356,000 followers, also tagging visual artist @shotwithpleasure and brand Mirror Palais.
Whatever film camera this collection of photographs was snapped on is certainly going to be on the wishlist for fans. But that’s not the only way she’s influencing her loyal followers. The model, who made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2024 with her Portugal photo shoot captured by Ben Watts, also serves as a great inspiration for those who are looking for places to travel with friends.
Recently, the English model has been exploring the world, documenting some of her favorite experiences she’s had while on the go and trying yummy dishes in new places. Fortunately, she’s shared flicks with her followers, rightfully making anyone who’s in dire need of an adventure very jealous.
From chowing down on a classic cheeseburger and fries combo to taking photos of Big Ben in London, the photos in the post above are captured with such a nice aesthetic. However, it’s her chill photos on the beach that truly do a fantastic job of showing how relaxed she was on this trip.
Lane wore a patterned bikini ensemble which included the Gingham Contrast String Top (now sold out) and Bottoms ($50.54) from Loleia Swim. She donned a stylish hat to not only keep the sun out of her eyes but also pair with her swimsuit. And, of course, nothing says beach like the cute braids in her hair.
Whether she’s out and about or just taking jaw-dropping flicks in the comfort of her own bed, Lane's fans are certainly taking notes.