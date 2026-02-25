This Printed One-Piece Is Christen Goff-Approved and Perfect for Lounging Poolside
When it comes to making a statement by the pool, there’s no better way to turn heads than by wearing a patterned swimsuit with an eye-catching print. SI Swimsuit model Christen Goff knows this to be true, as she has rocked many head-turning looks throughout her years with the brand.
The Southern California native first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021, when she was named co-winner of the magazine’s Swim Search open casting call. That year, she was photographed in Atlantic City. Her rookie campaign, which earned her co-Rookie of the Year honors, was captured in Barbados. Since then, the 32-year-old model has traveled to locations like Dominica, Portugal and Jamaica with the brand, opting for some truly stunning swimwear in each location.
Last year, Goff traveled to the Caribbean country for a photo shoot with Yu Tsai, who captured the model’s image in a number of gorgeous swimwear styles. Goff, who was 18 weeks pregnant at the time, went on to welcome her daughter, Romy, with her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, last July.
Several of the looks the model sported while on set in Jamaica are still available to shop today, including the white strapless Johanna Ortiz suit printed with a red palm tree motif seen below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Johanna Ortiz Printed Swimsuit, $375 (mytheresa.com)
We love how this strapless suit, which features a high-cut leg and an unpadded top, mimics the palm tree background in the photograph of Goff, above. The model also wore a dark blue Johanna Ortiz one-piece while on set last year, which featured halter straps and a small keyhole cut-out at the chest.
Following Goff’s feature in the fold last May, she returned to the SI Swimsuit set earlier this year when she was photographed for the cover of our February 2026 digital issue. She shared the honor with five other women, including Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Normani, all of whom were photographed on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area.
“This [past] year has been such a transformative year for me. Being pregnant and becoming a mother, I think I have such a newfound confidence,” she recently told us, adding she felt a bit unsure of herself on location last year. “There was so much ahead of me, so much change ahead of me. And this year, I’m stepping in just feeling like I know all those answers to those questions I had last year.”