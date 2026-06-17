Selena Gomez’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Selena Gomez may be known for her roles on shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and Only Murders in the Building, but the 33-year-old Texas native is the true definition of a multihyphenate. The actress is also a singer with three Grammy Award nominations to her name, with hits like “Love On,” “Single Soon” and “Same Old Love” as just a few highlights from her catalogue.

Gomez is also a thriving entrepreneur, as she founded her beauty company, Rare Beauty, in 2019. Since it launched, Rare Beauty has raised over $30 million for the brand’s Rare Beauty Fund, which aims to raise $100 million in donations for mental health services for children by 2030. The star is also the cofounder of Wondermind, a mental health platform, which launched in 2022.

Selena Gomez | ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

In addition to her thriving professional career, Gomez uses her social media platforms to share an inside look at her personal life with her fans. As one of the most-followed accounts on Instagram, she boasts a whopping 405 million followers. Throughout the years, among the photos from award shows and snaps from the studio, Gomez has often documented her days off near the water with some fun swimwear snaps. Below, take a closer look at some of her best beachwear.

Wedding bells

Ahead of her Sept. 27, 2025 wedding to producer Benny Blanco, Gomez celebrated with a bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While soaking up the sun with her girlfriends, the actress wore several stylish pieces, including a white crochet mini dress and a white shell-shaped bikini top.

Blonde bombshell

Gomez briefly modeled for size-inclusive swimwear brand La’Mariette, a brand cofounded by Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, the former of whom is a prior executive assistant (and pal) of Gomez’s.

Purple patterned one-piece

Once again serving as a model for La’Mariette, Gomez took to Instagram to share what she admired most about the brand: “It celebrates women who who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do ♥️.”

A moment for the high-waisted bikini

A high-waisted bikini is always in style, and Gomez paired hers with a chic headscarf, which is incredibly trendy this summer. As this snap was from 2021, clearly she was ahead of the fashion curve.

Sporty swimwear

Gomez donned a zip-up one-piece to share a heartfelt message about learning to love her body again after getting her kidney transplant. In an Instagram caption in 2021, she declared “all bodies are beautiful” while clad in a sporty blue swimsuit.

Retro vibes

Evening gloves at the beach? When paired with a red and white striped bikini in a retro silhouette and Gomez’s signature smile, anything goes.

Cycling by the water

For a photo shoot with Vogue, Gomez paired a multicolored paisley patterned two-piece with pink heels for a casual cycle on the beach.

Denim for the win

Jeans aren’t just for streetwear, if Gomez has anything to say about it. The singer wore a denim one-piece and styled her hair with some loose, beachy texture for this snapshot.

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