Selena Gomez Is Radiant in Off-the-Shoulder Dress With High Slit at 2025 SAG Awards
Fashion and pop culture lovers, it’s time to get comfortable and turn on the TV because the SAG Awards red carpet is happening right now. Though the ceremony will no doubt be exciting and special as we see some of the best actors and creators in Hollywood win awards, those who keep their pulse on the latest fashion trends and celebrity news find just as much entertainment watching all of the arrivals.
One of the best dressed on the red carpet of the SAG Awards this evening is Selena Gomez, four-time Golden Globe nominee who is representing her film Emilia Pérez as well as presenting at the event. It should come as no surprise that the 32-year-old Texas native looks positively stunning as she’s totally brought her A-game to every awards ceremony she’s attended this season. Tonight, she rocks a glamorous, dramatic deep blue gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and a slit up the side.
The actress-singer wore her short hair down, tucked back behind her ears, and added a bold red lip and red nails to match.
At the 2025 SAGs, which give out awards based on voting by the SAG-AFTRA, Emilia Pérez is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Karla Sofía Gasćon) and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Zoe Saldaña). The French crime-musical film, which is in the Spanish language, follows a cartel boss who transitions into a woman. Gomez plays the titular character’s wife.
Though Gomez wasn’t nominated individually for her supporting role at the SAG Awards, she scored nominations for her performance at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes.
Since premiering at Cannes Film Festival in 2024, where it won the Jury Prize and the Best Actress Award for its leading ladies, Emilia Pérez has been shrouded in controversy. Though Gomez admitted that “some of the magic has disappeared” for her, she still has love for the film and doesn’t regret making it. “But I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done and I’m just grateful,” she said at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this month. “I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”
After awards season wraps up next week with the Academy Awards, Gomez has a lot on the way that her fans can look forward to—namely, a joint album with her fiancé Benny Blanco. I Said I Love You First releases on March 21.
Stream the SAG Awards tonight on Netflix, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.