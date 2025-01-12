Shop the Gorgeous Vibrant Pink Orb Set Camille Kostek Wore in the Dominican Republic
Seven-time SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek has long been an embodiment of confidence, joy and infectious energy on set. Her journey with the franchise began in 2018 when she entered the Swim Search and quickly became one of its most iconic stars. Kostek made history a year later as the first open casting call alum to land a cover—an experience she often reminisces on as a catapult for her entire future in modeling.
The Connecticut native has since posed for the magazine every year, working with renowned photographers in stunning locations like St. Croix, Portugal and Belize. For the 2023 issue, Kostek traveled to the Dominican Republic with James Macari, where she once again delivered effortless glam and grace, channeling both her signature bubbly personality and her flawless face card.
“The cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, that photo put me on the map internationally in 2019,” the 32-year-old reflected about her photo shoot with Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia, while on set in 2023. “It literally changed my life. Whenever I’m feeling lost or looking for a new direction or not sure where I’m going to go next in life, that photo [is a] reminder of all the things I had to get through personally to be in a space where I could glow and be recognized.”
“That photo means so much more to me than being in a bikini,” she added. “I’m proud of the message that it has sent out and the people it has allowed me to connect with.” From empowering fans to embrace their unique journeys to encouraging body positivity, Kostek’s impact transcends beyond her striking poses.
We’re still thinking about these images of the TV host in a gorgeous vibrant pink set from Blackbough.
Last year, Kostek cemented her status as a brand legend, joining 26 other franchise icons and modeling industry trailblazers for a special 60th anniversary group photo shoot. To the former NFL cheerleader, it felt like being “inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame.”