Penny Lane Brought Soft Cottagecore Vibes to the Snowy Swiss Set in This Cocoa Bikini
Penny Lane is known for turning heads in everything from sporty streetwear to ethereal swimwear, and her latest SI Swimsuit look is no exception. While posing for her sophomore spread with photographer Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland, the certified holistic health coach slipped into a cottagecore-inspired two-piece that perfectly balanced feminine charm with Aprés ski edge.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The England native rocked the Lottie Bikini Top ($79) and matching Lottie Bikini Bottom ($69) by With Jéan in a rich cocoa brown colorway. The ruched, ruffle-trimmed set offered just the right amount of flirt and flair while maintaining a laid-back silhouette.
The bralette-style top featured dainty ruffles along the neckline and hem with fully adjustable straps for support and flexibility. The coordinating bottoms, crafted with the same ruched detail and ruffle accents, delivered medium coverage and a snug, flattering fit.
Both pieces are fully lined and made with moderate stretch, offering comfort and confidence whether you’re poolside, oceanside or—in Lane’s case—surrounded by snowcapped peaks.
Styled with a massive floor-length fur coat in a matching chocolate hue from Ronny Kobo and beige knee-high boots by HAVVA, the sweet bikini was given a city-meets-ski-lodge twist, and Lane served major Mob Wife energy. The fusion was intentional: the styling for this shoot drew directly from Zurich’s duality. The editorial team set out to blend the softness of the alpine landscape with the fast-paced energy of Switzerland’s second-largest city.
Whether you’re planning a beach day or simply daydreaming about one, this romantic set brings a warm, wearable softness to your swim drawer. And yes—it’s still available to shop on withjean.com, but probably not for long.
Lane, who first appeared in the 2024 issue after co-winning the brand’s Swim Search casting call, hopes her impact is larger than just stunning imagery.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images [resulting from her rookie feature], I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” she shared while on set with the team for her rookie shoot in Portugal last year. “My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far [...] I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves.”
Now in her second year with the franchise, Lane’s sense of self and her visual storytelling have only grown stronger.