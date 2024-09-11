Shop the Teeny-Tiny Yellow String Swimsuit Model Josephine Skriver Wore in Montenegro
SI Swimsuit star Josephine Skriver made her debut with the franchise in 2020, when she traveled to the Dominican Republic with Kate Powers. After being named Rookie of the Year, she returned to the fold for two more consecutive issues, next posing in Sacramento, Calif., for a super dreamy, cottagecore-inspired sophomore photo shoot with Anne Menke.
It‘s always been clear why Skriver is a supermodel and household name in the industry, but it’s especially obvious due to the mesmerizing pics from her 2022 photo shoot with James Macari in Montenegro. While on set, the model stunned in the most gorgeous yellow string bikini from Andi Bagus.
Andi Bagus Yellow Mila Bikini, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
The website describes the suit best: this micro set offers “almost not there coverage” and is “ideal for sun baking.” Both the top and bottom have super thin tie straps and the triangle pieces can be adjusted and scrunched together or apart to show more or less skin.
Today, Skriver is a the cofounder of activewear brand JOJA and a mom to her 1-year-old daughter Aurora, whom she shares with husband and musician Alexander DeLeon. The 31-year-old has nothing but fond memories of her SI Swimsuit days.
“[Being part of the magazine is] absolutely incredible. It’s also kind of, like, an out-of-body experience. You feel like you’re part of writing history. It’s groundbreaking. I have been in this industry for, like, 10 or something years now. From what I walked into [in the industry], and what it’s finally developed into and how inclusive it is today is amazing. People can say, ‘I see myself in this person.’ It’s just such a healthy development we’re walking into and I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this,” she gushed in 2021.