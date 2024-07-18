Shop This Gayle King-Approved Plunging Rose-Colored One-Piece on Sale
Three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Gayle King became an SI Swimsuit Issue cover model with the publication of this year’s 60th anniversary issue. In fact, the 69-year-old television personality starred on not one but two covers following her solo photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Mexico and another group feature with the same photographer in Hollywood, Fla.
Her spread in Mexico was typical of an SI Swimsuit photo shoot, full of one-piece swimsuits, cute cover-ups and plenty of brightly colored swimwear. While she rocked a patterened EVARAE swimsuit in the image that ended up on the cover, King also modeled several other popular swimwear brands during her time on location. And in the Sunshine State, she bid farewell to her suits and opted for an evening gown alongside 26 other brand legends for an upscale, chic magazine feature alongside fellow SI Swimsuit icons.
While it’s tough to pick a favorite of King’s looks from her photo shoot in Mexico, one suit we simply adore is currently on sale for 50% off. Snag it on sale while you can!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Oye Swimwear Roman Plunge One-Piece, $175 (swimwearworld.com)
This sweetly rose-colored plunging one-piece features a deep V-neckline and open back, and the criss-cross waistline is super flattering. King’s confidence was palpable in her gallery, and yours will be too, whether you choose to hit the beach or the pool in this classy one-piece.
“This is the beauty of [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit],” King stated on a May episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “They said, ‘We don’t want you to change anything. They said, ‘Gail do exactly what you always do.’”