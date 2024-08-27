SI Swimsuit Rookie Olivia Dunne Is a Summertime Dream in Waist-Hugging Red Dress
Olivia Dunne knows red is her color. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed on the shores of Puerto Rico for her debut in last year’s magazine and reunited with photographer Ben Watts in Portugal for her 2024 rookie appearance in this year’s 60th anniversary issue, is back with another soon-to-be viral TikTok video.
The LSU gymnast, who announced last month that she will return to college for a fifth and final competition season with the Tigers, completely sizzled in a red hot midi dress. The fiery, square scoop neck number featured thick straps and hit just above her knees, while perfectly cinching at the waist to show off Dunne’s toned, sculpted figure.
The content creator, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, danced and sang along to Ella Langley and Riley Green’s viral hit, “you look like you love me,” for several seconds.
The 21-year-old athlete used a silver and red can of Accelerator Active Energy, which perfectly matched her fiery dress, as a microphone for the first few seconds and then took a sip before spinning around and showing off her long blonde locks, which were perfectly curled and smooth. The New Jersey native, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, accessorized with a gold Van Cleef pendant necklace and a few gold bracelets. Dunne flaunted her muscular arms and legs and her super sun-kissed skin in the video, no doubt the result of a fabulous summer full of fun and travel.