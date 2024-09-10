SI Swimsuit Rookie Xandra Pohl Serves ’90s Pop Star in This Daring White Mini Dress at NYFW
Xandra Pohl is used to being the center of attention when she’s performing a phenomenal, electric DJ set and she’s got all eyes on her. Now, she’s stealing the show at New York Fashion week, too, and we couldn’t be more obsessed with her slew of recent looks, courtesy of SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet.
The 2024 rookie, who traveled to Belize for her feature with photographer Derek Kettela, looked glamorous and angelic as ever in a plunging micro Christian Cowan mini dress featuring swirly silver metallic cups and a figure-skimming silhouette. The 23-year-old, who is currently on her “Body Say” fall tour, was filmed by Samet Görgöz, making the New York City streets her runway for a recent Instagram post of the look.
The Miami-based content creator accessorized with teardrop stud earrings, sleek, classy white mesh pointed-toe kitten heels and a satin-finish rose gold purse with dangly beaded jewels all over. The Ohio native’s long blonde locks were perfectly slicked back into a 1990s-inspired crimped ponytail.
“new york fashion week baby… so many cool post coming,” Pohl wrote in her caption. The cool video montage was set to the sound of Beyoncé’s “Partition.” Her glam was flawless and glowy, as always, and included a sheer wash of white eyeshadow and liner for a super unique look.
“Omg,” four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin commented.
“Yes yes yesss,” Zamet, who also put together Pohl’s SI Swimsuit’s launch week looks, several DJ outfits and her U.S. Open ensemble, gushed.
“HUNNY THIS IS IT,” comedian Christina Kirkman chimed.