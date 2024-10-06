Sophia Culpo’s Leather Chaps-Inspired Denim Is an Incredibly Unique Look for Fall
With September (and fashion month) giving way to October (and cooler temperatures), fall fashion is picking up. The introduction of new trends and styles began in earnest last month as fashion weeks swept New York and various European cities, too. And each year, we can depend on the annual celebrations of fashion to inform our seasonal closets.
No, we’re not necessarily referring to the runway styles. Though beautiful, the designer runway looks are showcasing upcoming spring-summer styles. Rather than looking to the catwalks, we have our eyes on the audiences—we look to the various celebrities and models who we know have a penchant for fantastic fashion. And we take notes.
This year’s slew of fashion weeks brought us much in the way of seasonal inspiration. But now that they’re at an end, we must turn to other sources to inform our fall closet refresh. In other words, we’re back on our celebrity style watch. Each and every day, there are dozens of fashionable celebrities walking the streets of cities like New York in their best and brightest outfits. And each and every day, we’re on trend watch duty, looking out for the newest accessories, seasonal colors and best styling techniques.
In the course of our vigil, we recently spotted a new denim style that we’re predicting might just make it big this season: chaps-inspired denim. You heard us correctly. This unique take on your everyday pair of straight-leg jeans features faux leather chaps detailing. In other words, the pants are denim in the back and chaps in the front—or so it seems.
We recently spotted the style on actress and content creator Sophia Culpo, the younger sister of brand model Olivia Culpo. She styled her unique Stella McCartney pick with a tassel-adorned white tee, brown patent leather shoes and a small leather handbag. It was country-inspired city chic—a playful twist on standard fall denim looks—and we’re enamored.
Though her pair came courtesy of designer Stella McCartney (and aren’t exactly what we might deem affordable for everyday wear), we’re not unconvinced that the style might just turn into a trend. Luxury designers are tastemakers, and this unique pair of pants is nothing if not tasteful.
So, as the fall season progresses, we’ll be on the lookout for more instances of the chaps style. And in the meantime, we’ll also be scouring all of our favorite brands for our own pair.