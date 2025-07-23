Suni Lee Was a Beachside Vision in This Glimmering Green Bandeau Bikini

Swimsuit

The Olympic gymnast made her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.

Ananya Panchal

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.

Two-time Olympian Suni Lee stunned in her SI Swimsuit debut, posing in a series of sleek, sporty looks that captured her evolution from world-class gymnast to emerging fashion force. This green set from her feature with Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., in particular, is one we’ll be thinking about all summer long. The 22-year-old glowed and glimmered in this beautiful jewel-toned bikini from Bain de Minuit.

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Lee wore the label’s Gina Top and Bottom in Olive—a recycled fabric set with a subtle shimmer that looked radiant against her golden skin and the tropical coastal backdrop. The bandeau-style bikini top features a tie front knot detail and adjustable gold back hook, while the V-front high-waisted bottoms include ruched side straps and cheeky Brazilian-inspired coverage.

The look was minimalist in silhouette but bold in effect, offering a timeless take on modern swimwear. Shop more at baindeminuitswim.com.

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Lee, who made history as the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics, helped the U.S. women’s gymnastics team bring home gold in 2024 and secured two individual bronze medals in Paris.

“It feels amazing to be included with such amazing and beautiful women,” she said of joining the 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete class. “We’ve all been really good friends, and I’m just so proud of them.”

The Minnesota native moved to New York City following the Olympics and has been leaning into a new chapter filled with discovery, self-expression and fashion.

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

“This is the first time I’ve really taken a break from gymnastics, so diving into something other than that has been really, really different. But, also, probably the best experience of my life,” she shared while on location in Florida with the team.

The former Auburn University gymnast, who earned an NCAA balance beam title and an SEC championship on the uneven bars, retired from college athletics in 2023 after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. She now serves as an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund.

In recent years, she’s also spoken candidly about the pressures of gymnastics and body image. “We have to wear skin-tight leotards and you know, there’s so many critics online, but I’m always gonna be my biggest critic,” she said. “So whenever you read things, it just kind of makes you overthink, but I’ve just had to learn that my body is my temple and I wouldn’t be able to do what I have to do without it.”

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

