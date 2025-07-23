Suni Lee Was a Beachside Vision in This Glimmering Green Bandeau Bikini
Two-time Olympian Suni Lee stunned in her SI Swimsuit debut, posing in a series of sleek, sporty looks that captured her evolution from world-class gymnast to emerging fashion force. This green set from her feature with Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., in particular, is one we’ll be thinking about all summer long. The 22-year-old glowed and glimmered in this beautiful jewel-toned bikini from Bain de Minuit.
Lee wore the label’s Gina Top and Bottom in Olive—a recycled fabric set with a subtle shimmer that looked radiant against her golden skin and the tropical coastal backdrop. The bandeau-style bikini top features a tie front knot detail and adjustable gold back hook, while the V-front high-waisted bottoms include ruched side straps and cheeky Brazilian-inspired coverage.
The look was minimalist in silhouette but bold in effect, offering a timeless take on modern swimwear. Shop more at baindeminuitswim.com.
Lee, who made history as the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics, helped the U.S. women’s gymnastics team bring home gold in 2024 and secured two individual bronze medals in Paris.
“It feels amazing to be included with such amazing and beautiful women,” she said of joining the 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete class. “We’ve all been really good friends, and I’m just so proud of them.”
The Minnesota native moved to New York City following the Olympics and has been leaning into a new chapter filled with discovery, self-expression and fashion.
“This is the first time I’ve really taken a break from gymnastics, so diving into something other than that has been really, really different. But, also, probably the best experience of my life,” she shared while on location in Florida with the team.
The former Auburn University gymnast, who earned an NCAA balance beam title and an SEC championship on the uneven bars, retired from college athletics in 2023 after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. She now serves as an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund.
In recent years, she’s also spoken candidly about the pressures of gymnastics and body image. “We have to wear skin-tight leotards and you know, there’s so many critics online, but I’m always gonna be my biggest critic,” she said. “So whenever you read things, it just kind of makes you overthink, but I’ve just had to learn that my body is my temple and I wouldn’t be able to do what I have to do without it.”