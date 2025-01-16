Suni Lee Channels Wintery Angel Vibes With White Sweater, Jeans Look
Suni Lee looks mighty cozy in her latest Instagram post where the six-time Olympic medalist is donning a traditional yet sophisticated look.
Lee’s attire includes the Teddy Boxy Zip Up fluffy sweater from SKIMS ($128) in the color ecru paired with classic high-waisted denim jeans. She dons a black baguette bag as her main accessory as well as a couple of silver rings and earrings. Her hair is styled in a slicked-back bun, which is the perfect way for her flawless natural makeup to stand out in spite of the cold weather.
Finishing off this look with a rosy smile, Lee proves, once again, that she is a natural beauty who knows how to make even the simplest of outfits look like they’re fresh off the runway.
Lee’s jacket is available in multiple sizes but is selling out, so act fast if you want to get your hands on it.
The 21-year-old Olympian joined the elite group of 2025 SI Swimsuit athletes in November with her photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. with photographer Ben Horton. Since then, she’s remained busy, from being a representative for the American Kidney Fund to hanging out with celebrities at public events and collaborating with Spotify Wrapped to reveal her top songs of 2024 as a Spotify Partner.
Lee also seems to be leaning into her love of beauty and fashion following the Paris Olympics.
The 21-year-old’s Instagram stories frequently consist of products sent from beauty brands to try out, ranging from Kay Ali perfumes to HUDA Beauty setting powders and Nécessaire body care items. She even received a full lip kit of different shades from Summer Fridays, which she seems to be most excited about.
In addition to these brands, Lee has a partnership with HOKA, a company that produces stylish and comfortable running shoes for all types of people and all types of occasions.
Between collaborating with fashion brands and receiving samples from various beauty companies, it’s become evident that Lee is breaking into this industry. Perhaps she spoke this into existence after she attended her first New York Fashion Week in 2024.
“I'm so grateful to all the brands and designers who hosted me this season. It definitely lived up to the hype,” Lee told Vogue in September 2024. “Since this was my first fashion week, I wanted to experiment with different trends and try new things. I'm really happy that each look felt different and had its own vibe.”
We’re sure we'll be getting to see more stunning outfits from Lee that speak to her adoration of fashion.