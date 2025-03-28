Sydney Sweeney Radiates Angelic Vibes in New Form-Fitting, Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress Snaps
Sydney Sweeney is in her active Instagram era—and we are absolutely here for it. Hot on the heels of a fun, vibey desert safari photo dump and a breathtaking, internet-breaking underwater bikini moment, the actress, best known for her role on HBO’s Euphoria, returned to social media with a fresh set of dreamy snaps that radiate coastal glamour and soft, feminine energy.
The 27-year-old donned a baby pink off-the-shoulder mini dress by Dior, featuring a cute sweetheart neckline and a form-fitting silhouette that perfectly highlighted her sculpted figure and tiny waist. The luxury fashion house’s signature monogram logo print added a subtle yet elegant touch.
The Washington native posed on the sand beneath a bright blue sky, her long blonde-brown locks loose in tousled, natural waves that swayed gently with the ocean breeze. In some photos, she squatted down in the sand, showing off her sizzling smolder, while in others, she flashed her radiant smile, her energy effortlessly shifting from sultry to serene.
Photographer and creative director Amber Asaly worked her magic, capturing images that struck the perfect balance between high fashion editorial and vacation casual, adding to the slew of memorable Instagram moments the White Lotus alum has served this year. Her look was styled by the ever-talented Molly Dickson, who pulled the dreamy pink number from Dior’s 2004 archive, designed during John Galliano’s creative reign. The vintage piece, sourced from Café Society Archive, instantly brings to mind the romantic final scene of Anyone But You, where Sweeney wore a similarly rosy gown.
The rom-com, which marked Sweeney’s producing debut and paired her with Glen Powell, smashed expectations to become the highest-grossing Shakespeare adaptation ever. Just a few months later, she added Madame Web and Eden to her résumé, marking her entry into the superhero genre and continuing her momentum in front of and behind the camera.
Her horror film Immaculate, which she also produced, gave her the chance to flex that creative power even further. The script had been in limbo for over a decade until Sweeney—remembering it from an early audition—revived the project and brought it to life under Fifty-Fifty.
“It’s a weird feeling when people are like, ‘Oh, you’re successful,’ or say, ‘You’ve made it,’” Sweeney said. “It doesn’t feel like that because there’s so much more I want to accomplish and achieve. I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of what I’d like to do in my life.”