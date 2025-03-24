Sydney Sweeney’s Smile Is the Crown Jewel of Her Safari Princess IG Photo Shoot
Sydney Sweeney embraced her inner safari princess in her latest Instagram photo dump, sharing a dreamy collection of snapshots from her recent adventure. In the cover snap, the Anyone But You star artfully leaned out of a jeep, flexing her toned legs and flawless face card. For the captivating shoot, she wore an olive green khaki cotton cargo dress from her favorite designer brand, Miu Miu, belted and cinched at her waist and layered over a beige long-sleeve shirt. The 27-year-old paired the outfit with matching combat boots for a practical yet chic outdoor look.
Captured by creative director and photographer Amber Asaly, Sweeney’s radiant smile stole the show as she basked in nature, her golden blonde hair flowing effortlessly in the wind. In some images, the Washington native accessorized her ensemble with sleek brown sunglasses and a tan hat, adding a stylish touch while shielding herself from the sun.
The White Lotus alum, best known for her role on HBO’s Euphoria, included adorable and majestic clips of animals — including giraffes, zebras, elephants and a leopard scaling a tree — in the carousel. One standout collage image showed the actress joyfully embracing nature with a breeze tousling her hair perfectly.
"This was wild," Sweeney captioned the post, perfectly summing up her trip with her close friends Jayde Emory Hafner, Karina Kovsky, Kaylee McGregor and Kelley McCartney.
“Our adventure gal 💕,” cosmetics brand Laneige, for which Sweeney has been a longtime ambassador and campaign star, commented.
“The safari life suits you ❤️🔥 Such a pleasure to have you and your crew in our little slice of heaven!,” Luxury African Safari experience company Singita chimed.
“Isn’t it amazing?? ❤️🙌,” Elizabeth Perkins added.
“WILD AND FREE 🦒,” hair stylist Glen Oropeza stated.
“WILDERNESS QUEEN🔥🔥🐆,” Cole Walliser wrote.
“the real girls gone WILD,” Asaly declared.
“In your element,” Gianna Blaney stated.
“So great to see you looking so good and having so much fun👏👏👏👏,” Adruitha Lee gushed.
Today, Sydney Sweeney is balancing a packed schedule, wrapping up her role in the upcoming Christy Martin biopic, starring alongside Halsey in The Players Table and appearing with Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid. She continues to expand her presence in Hollywood and fashion, fronting major campaigns and leading her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Most recently, she signed on to star in and produce I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl, a film adaptation of Joe Cote’s horror/thriller Reddit short story about a drifter who impersonates a missing girl in order to rob her family.