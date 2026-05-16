The Secret to Supermodel Hair, Straight From SI Swimsuit’s 2026 Launch Red Carpet

When it comes to achieving supermodel locks, our brand stars all have one major thing in common: they all have great hair, which was certainly evident on last night’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue launch red carpet party.

Last night was just the start of SI Swimsuit’s launch week festivities, and the red carpet, which preceded a VIP party for models and their guests, was one for the books. Check out our favorite model ensembles from the event here, and be sure to catch up on what our cover models wore while strutting their stuff and posing for photographers here. And in case you’re experiencing some serious FOMO, check out some snapshots from the exclusive model party, which featured a guest appearance by rapper Fetty Wap.

Before stepping out to strike their poses for photographers, models had the opportunity to stop by a Kérastase haircare bar, which featured various products from the brand, which serves as the official haircare partner of 2026. The haircare bar results truly speak for themselves—check out a few of our favorite sleek red carpet hairstyles below.

Hunter McGrady | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsui

Ilona Maher | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jocelyn Corona | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Not only did SI Swimsuit models get their red carpet-worthy locks on Thursday, May 14, using the Kérastase line, but it was also a staple on set this year in Botswana. Hairstylist Chuck Amos used two of the brand’s products in particular in order to combat the heat while making sure our models looked camera-ready at a moment’s notice.

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

“We have talent who’s very gorgeous and beautiful, and we have the roughness of the jungle, so this kind of acts as a bridge between giving it that look, but still giving it the look that we need to keep it in vein with the class of the models that we’re shooting today,” he shared while on location. “I want it to have a frizzy texture, but I want the ends to have a little sharpness, and this is gonna give us instant shine. I kind of filled up the whole droplet just to know that I have a full droplet.”

This year, the SI Swimsuit models photographed in Botswana include Alix Earle, Meredith Mickelson, Penny Lane, Achieng Agutu and Camille Kostek—and among the group of women emerged a 2026 cover star. Earle was bestowed the honor following her feature in the country in Southern Africa, and the model’s stunning cover image features Earle clad in a two-piece swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Courtesy of Jackson Krule Photography

Whether you have a red carpet event on your social calendar this summer or are just looking to spruce up your locks for date night, Kérastase never misses. Shop our favorite SI Swimsuit model-approved product duo here.

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