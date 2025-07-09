This Custom Vibrant Orange Bikini Salma Hayek Pinault Wore in Mexico Was Made for Her Sizzling Curves
Salma Hayek Pinault’s stunning beauty and fit figure took center stage during her 2025 SI Swimsuit feature—there’s no doubt about it. The actress broke the internet in May when she was announced as one of four cover girls to grace the front of this year’s magazine. Fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth did everything in their power to make sure the on-set styling and selection of swimwear lived up to the 58-year-old’s iconic star power and legacy.
And the trio certainly delivered—along with photographer Ruven Afanador, who captured Hayek Pinault in Mexico. One of the Without Blood and House of Gucci star’s standout looks was a glowing burnt orange three-piece set custom-designed by Mexican-American designer Raquelle Pedraza. The sleek yet statement-making outfit complemented her curves and complexion and was styled to perfection against the warm, earthy tones of the Cuixmala estate.
Named the Cuixmala Resort Set, the limited-edition ensemble included a triangle bikini top with a gold-tone ring detail at the center, a medium-coverage bottom with coordinating side hardware and a long kimono-style cover-up with a braided waistband and dramatic side slit. Crafted in breathable satin Lycra, the vibrant hue shimmered in the sun and enhanced Hayek Pinault’s golden glow.
“This shoot was very spiritual. I went from absolute anxiety and panic to absolute peace and freedom,” the mom of one said while on location. “From absolutely insecure to being proud of the woman I am.”
Pedraza took to Instagram shortly after the issue dropped to reflect on the milestone. “Creating this look for her has been one of the most meaningful moments of my career,” she wrote. “I played with proportions and draping. I was deeply inspired by the architecture and energy of Cuixmala, a hidden gem in the Mexican jungle where the shoot took place.”
She continued, “Salma represents everything I aspire to be as a Mexican woman—strong, authentic, and deeply rooted in her culture. I still can’t believe she’s wearing one of my designs!!!”
The designer also thanked the editorial team for believing in her work and bringing the vision to life. It was a full-circle moment that fused heritage, luxury and representation—embodied in a look that celebrated Hayek Pinault in all her power.
From couture gowns to artisanal bikinis, every outfit in the movie star‘s 2025 spread served a purpose. But this glowing set by Raquelle Pedraza proved to be unforgettable: radiant, sculptural and made for a legend.