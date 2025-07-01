Swimsuit

Salma Hayek Pinault Embraced Earthy Elegance in Handcrafted Crochet Bikini in Mexico

The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl was radiant in this luxe Alameda Turquesa set.

Ananya Panchal

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Salma Hayek Pinault brought high fashion and heritage craftsmanship to the shores of Mexico in a radiant crochet set by Portuguese label Alameda Turquesa. As part of her 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot, the actor stunned in a richly textured bikini that balanced beachside glamour with artisanal design.

The Caramel Crochet Bikini (€395) featured a knit triangle top with the option of wraparound straps and pearl embellishments, paired with shimmery hipster-cut bottoms in a beautiful beige jewel tone. The earthy color palette and glistening detail echoed the natural beauty of Cuixmala, the eco-luxury resort along Mexico’s Pacific coast, where the 58-year-old was photographed by Ruven Afanador this year.

“I was free and I was wild. It was kind of spiritual,” the mom of one shared while on location with the team. “I went from absolute anxiety and panic to absolute peace and freedom. From absolutely insecure to being proud of the woman I am. And, for all the bad crazy things that are happening, I’m grateful for this change in the world—where it’s celebrated to arrive at a certain age and still feel beautiful.”

Each piece by Alameda Turquesa is handmade in Portugal, and the brand carries a deeply personal legacy, founded by mother-daughter duo Ana and Carolina. On Hayek Pinault’s impeccable figure, the label’s intricate piece took on new meaning: a celebration of tradition, femininity and unapologetic self-expression. Set against a backdrop of vibrant sand and golden light, her sun-kissed skin and luminous glow made the suit exude an almost ethereal vibe.

The Frida star has long been a champion of cultural craft and female-led artistry, and her SI Swimsuit wardrobe reflected just that. From sleek deep plum sets to couture gowns and one-of-a-kind bikinis like this, Hayek Pinault embraced every facet of herself—creative, icon and woman in full command of her power.

“I feel so fortunate that I am part of a generation that has been able to really experience very tangible change,” she added while on set. “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time. I fought for it, you know, and I’ve been part of it, and I think it's really remarkable that a magazine likeSports Illustrated [Swimsuit] says that it’s O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide.”

